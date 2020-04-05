Labour election: Sir Keir Starmer is favourite to succeed Jeremy Corbyn

SIR Keir Starmer is widely expected to be unveiled as Labour’s new leader today – bringing an end to Jeremy Corbyn’s disastrous five years in charge.
Sir Keir will be tasked with rebuilding the party following December’s crushing general election defeat.
Mr Corbyn’s second election loss as leader left his legacy in tatters and the party dogged by an anti-Semitism scandal under his watch.
But he enjoyed one final snipe before stepping down, warning his successor not to enter into a government of national unity with Conservatives to help fight the coronavirus.
Asked whether Labour should be offering its support to the Tories to help the country get through the crisis, Mr Corbyn said: “If everybody got together and said, ‘We’re all absolutely in this together, we won’t criticise each other’ – that is a negation of what our democratic society is about.”
He has also said Labour would have moved faster to ramp up Covid-19 testing if he had been prime minister.
As Mr Corbyn prepared to step down, his wife Laura Alvarez broke her silence to voice her pride in her husband and declare she would “never regret our dream of a better quality of life for everybody”.
Ms Alvarez also took aim at his opponents inside Labour, adding: “If equality, humanity, honesty and kindness are called Corbynism, then that’s all right with me.”
Today’s announcement will be made in a statement, rather than at a live event, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The three hopefuls, Sir Keir, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy, have all recorded victory speeches ahead of knowing the result.
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner is favourite to become deputy leader.