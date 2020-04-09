Labour Party POLL: Was Jeremy Corbyn the worst Labour leader of all time? VOTE HERE

JEREMY CORBYN was last week replaced as Labour leader, leaving political analysts to discuss what his legacy will look like.

The socialist led the party to its worst election performance since 1935 when 60 seats were lost in December’s pre-Christmas ballot. Mr Corbyn’s indecisiveness of what Brexit stance the party should adopt left many traditional Labour voters bewildered. After pressure to come clean on his plan to break the Brexit deadlock, Mr Corbyn said if he won the election he would negotiate a new deal with the EU and put it to the people in a vote, with the option to remain part of the bloc.

He said he would remain neutral in the campaign for a second referendum and let Britons decide for themselves what kind of a future they wanted. Mr Corbyn has long been accused of being a closeted Brexiteer, having fiercely criticised the EU during the early years of his political career. His neutral stance did not sit well with ardent Remainers who had been campaigning hard for a so-called “People’s Vote”. His refusal to pick a side also irked Labour Brexiteers who were keen to get the exit process over and done with so MPs could move on to debating domestic issues such as the funding of the NHS.

Labour’s “red wall” was destroyed by the Tories in a crushing defeat in the election, with the Conservatives gaining an 80-seat majority. One of the first things Sir Keir did after stepping into the role of leader was boot out hard-left shadow cabinet ministers and usher in moderates. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell was replaced by Anneliese Dodds, who became the first woman to hold the post. Offering his congratulations to Sir Keir last weekend, Mr Corbyn said being leader of the Labour Party “is a great honour and responsibility” and said he looked forward to working under his successor’s leadership.

Mr Corbyn has served as MP for Islington North since 1983. The former leader will also forever be remembered for presiding over a party which was gripped by an anti-Semitism crisis. His failure to adequately tackle the problem was the source of condemnation not only from rival politicians but members of his own party.

In February 2019 seven Labour MPs resigned citing Mr Corbyn’s muddled approach to Brexit and his lack of action over the allegations of anti-Semitism in the party. The group, who set up a new party called Change UK, also voiced dissatisfaction with Labour’s leftward political direction under Mr Corbyn. Luciana Berger, a Jewish MP, was among those who quit Labour said she was forced to depart what she called a “toxic party on every level” due to the level of abuse she received.

Since being elected on Saturday, Mr Corbyn’s successor Sir Keir Starmer has won praise from Jewish leaders on his moves to tackle anti-Semitism in the Labour party. On Tuesday they released a statement Sir Keir had “achieved in four days more than his predecessor in four years”, with his steps to stamp out Jew-hatred in the ranks of the party. An inquiry into Labour’s handling of the crisis is currently being undertaken by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).