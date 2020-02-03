Lady Gaga puts on a public display with new boyfriend Michael Polansky

She put on an energetic performance at the pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday as her new man watched on.

And Lady Gaga departed the Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday with new beau Michael Polansky.

The singer, 33, and her tech CEO beau wrapped their arms around each other as they left the stadium in their first public outing as a couple.

Gaga cut a stylish figure for the evening, donning a black sleeveless dress with large straps while she styled her pink locks into a dramatic ponytail.

The hitmaker drew further attention to her look with dramatic purple eye shadow while she also added a sequined detail.

Michael kept it casual for the evening in a black hoodie and a pair of blue jeans as he cosied up to Gaga, who he reportedly first connected with in early December.

Page Six recently revealed Gaga’s new man is a Harvard grad and former investor who works as CEO of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Parker Group.

Gaga, who broke up with ex-fiance Christian Carino, 51, a year ago, was first seen publicly with Michael as they rang in 2020 together during her residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

It is now understood that they connected earlier in December at Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned philanthropist Parker’s birthday party at his home in Los Angeles.

A source told the publication: ‘Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key.

‘People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there.’

It comes after Michael was seen enjoying Gaga’s pre-Super Bowl show on Saturday where he hung out with the singer’s mother Cynthia Germanotta.

Michael and Cynthia were seen enjoying a drink together during the Poker Face star’s showstopping performance.

Gaga and her new beau were also seen kissing on a hotel balcony in Miami over the weekend, with an insider claiming the singer is ‘crazy’ about Michael.

According to Michael’s Linkedin bio, after working on various startups, he co-founded Sean Parker’s The Parker Foundation ten years ago, and now acts as executive director. For the same time has been CEO of The Parker Group.

Among his other roles for the group is working as co-founder and board member for the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which works to build collaboration between researchers, nonprofits and industry with the aim of getting new cancer treatments to patients faster.

Gaga was romantically linked to audio engineer Dan Horton over the summer, but she confirmed in October that she was single.

Previously, she was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, with the two splitting after five years in 2016.

During Saturday night’s performance, Gaga sent a message to Sunday’s featured performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, telling them: ‘I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!’

The two will join forces to perform at Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium, when the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: ‘I love you Miami. I love you J Lo. I love you Shakira.’