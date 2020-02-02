Lady Gaga puts on cheeky display in black thong as she snuggles up to her mystery man in Miami

Lady Gaga had social media all abuzz when she was spotted kissing a mystery man on New Year’s Eve.

Things between the Bad Romance artist and her new beau seem to be going well as she put on some PDA with him again a month later.

She was spotted Saturday cozying up to someone who appeared to be the same guy on the terrace of her vacation home in Miami.

The 33-year-old cuddled up to her new man on an outdoor bed, shaded from the south Florida sun.

She ran her fingers through his hair as they enjoyed some drinks by the Miami waters.

They also shared a smooch or two ahead of her pre-Super Bowl performance at the AT&T Super Saturday Night show.

The American Horror Story star appeared to go au naturel under a see-through white robe.

She accessorized with a large pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and a lilac scrunchy in her pink hair.

The mystery man rocked a black t-shirt and matching shorts with a pair of dark wayfarers.

Gaga later emerged from the house in nothing but a cropped black tank top and a thong.

She put on a cheeky display in the tiny underwear as she cuddled up back in bed next to her brown-haired hunk.

A source confirmed to E! News that he is in fact the same man that she was spotted smooching on New Year’s Eve: ‘They’ve been seeing other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him.’

The insider added: ‘They’ve been out and about in Los Angeles and spending a lot of time at her house. She’s taking him everywhere she goes and they don’t want to be part.’

TMZ previously reported that his name is Michael, after the couple rang in 2020 together during her residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The new romance comes almost a year after she broke off her engagement with talent agent Christian Carino, 51, in February.

She was romantically linked to audio engineer Dan Horton over the summer, but she confirmed in October that she was single.