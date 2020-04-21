Lando Norris gets esports career boost as top F1 teams take note of McLaren ace’s exploits

Lando Norris is a big fan of esports and real-world F1 teams will be keeping an eye on the McLaren star.

Lando Norris is reaping the rewards of engaging in the world of esports and top F1 teams will be running the rule over the McLaren driver. That is the verdict of motorsport sponsorship expert Nigel Geach, who says the 20-year-old has all of the ingredients to be a big success in modern-day F1.

Norris made waves during his first season at the top level of motorsport, striking up a strong partnership with McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz. The Brit will have been hoping to continue his progression this year but has seen the 2020 F1 campaign derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Norris has not been left twiddling his thumbs, though, and he’s lived up to his status as the biggest advocate of esports on the real-world grid. Norris has taken part in the official F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, as well as rival simulator racing events. The 2017 Formula 3 champion has not just been staying sharp by competing online, though, with his fan base growing thanks to his esports exploits.

Norris is currently the second-most mentioned F1-related user on Twitter after the official F1 account, according to data collected by Nielsen Sports’ Social Listening Tool. Meanwhile, his Twitter following has soared by almost 28,000 over the past 30 days, with his Instagram following growing by nearly 91,000 over the same period. Geach, who is the Senior Vice President of Global Motorsports at Nielsen Sports and has more than 30 years of experience in F1, says Norris is profiting from being so active online. And he says that as long as the youngster continues to perform on the real-world track, he’ll represent an enticing option for the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. “I think the [F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series will] benefit all of the people involved because, when you’re starting out in racing, you want all of the opportunities [available to you],” Geach told Express Sport. “Now obviously, how good a racer he is the most important thing. He’s got to win races when he’s back on track. And he certainly showed last year that he’s up there with everybody – this can only be good for him. And, also, McLaren his team.