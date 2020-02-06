Lara Trump enjoys a stroll through New York with son as her father-in-law is acquitted

Lara Trump was far removed for the action of the impeachment trial on Wednesday as she walked with her two-year-old son Luke near their New York home.

Trump wrapped up in a metallic silver jacket while walking near Central Park with her son in a stroller as the president’s Senate impeachment trial came to an end, acquitting him of both two charges.

Lara, 37, traveled with her husband Eric, 35, President Trump’s second eldest son, to the State of the Union in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, returning immediately to the couple’s home in New York today.

On Wednesday she took her eldest child out for some fresh air, leaving the couple’s youngest daughter Carolina at home.

The TV producer wore a silver puffer jacket with blue jeans, a black beanie and white sneakers as she strolled through thew Central Park are with staff.

She was seen packing up her son’s stroller and entering a car as she left.

Lara attended last night’s State of the Union where she listened to the president’s address from the First Lady’s box.

She wore a sold-out suit from high street store Zara costing just $259.90, in contrast to the $2,240 Givenchy dress worn by her sister-in-law Ivanka.

Lara was the only female member of the first family to wear a pantsuit, pairing the double-breasted camel toned suit with brown heels.

The Trumps celebrated their reunion by posing for a family photo together, with Ivanka and Lara standing front and center.

The look was far removed from the long graphic-pattern dress she wore in 2019. Lara was joined in the First Lady’s box by the rest of the first family including Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend Michael Boulos.

Ivanka, 38, donned a $2,240 black Givenchy pencil dress with a red collar and matching red shoes, while Lara opted to wear a more budget-friendly $259.90 tan suit with a double-breasted jacket from the fast-fashion chain Zara.

Lara posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes in which first daughter Tiffany Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle can be seen getting ready for the address.

Both Lara and and Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly have been busy traveling around the country to campaign for the president as part of his 2020 re-election team.

Lara is listed as a campaign advisor to the president and is the producer/host of Trump Productions’ Real News Update.

While speaking on Fox News on Monday, Lara declared that senator Bernie Sanders is the Trump campaign’s preferred candidate in the Democratic Party’s 2020 race.

‘Bernie looks very strong right now and I think whenever you’re talking about comparing on November 3 of 2020 two different candidates they couldn’t be more different between Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders,’ she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the Iowa caucus was underway.

‘It doesn’t really matter to us at the Trump campaign who it is because we really feel like people are feeling the results of the Trump presidency in very positive ways every day across this country so we feel great as we go into November.

‘But listen, if you want a stark contrast and you want to show people really how frightening it could be out there I guess Bernie Sanders could be that person but we’ll have to see what the people of Iowa and all across this country decide.’