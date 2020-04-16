Larry David says it’s ‘hard to believe Woody Allen did anything wrong’ after reading his memoir 

Seinfeld creator Larry David said it is ‘hard to believe Woody Allen did anything wrong’ after he read his recently published memoir Apropos of Nothing.

David, 72, who starred in Allen’s 2009 film Whatever Works, spoke out in defence of the 84-year-old director after his book was dropped by original publisher Hachette.

The publisher decided not to publish the book following public backlash sparked by another one of its authors, Allen’s estranged son Ronan Farrow.

Controversy centered on allegations that Allen abused his estranged adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

But speaking in an interview with the New York Times, David defended Allen and the book.

He said: ‘Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny. You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.’

Allen has maintained his innocence in the face of abuse allegations and his book was finally published last month by different publisher Arcade.

Original publisher Hachette had pulped copies of the book which had been printed ahead of publication after protests led by Allen’s son.

Ronan Farrow, who shared the Pulitzer Prize with the New York Times for his New Yorker investigation into Harvey Weinstein, was enraged to learn that the book was being published by the same parent company, Hachette Book Group, that released his Catch and Kill.

Dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout and Farrow said he would stop working with the publisher.

Hachette then canceled the release less than a week later.

The filmmaker recently accused Hachette of dumping his memoir like nuclear poison.

The director wrote that Hachette imprint Grand Central ‘dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135’, an isotope found in nuclear reactors.

Allen, 84, accused Hachette of ‘cowering’ in the face of MeToo but boasts he knew his book would be published somewhere ‘because you can’t keep the truth bottled up forever’.

Allen claimed there was a silent majority of Hollywood actors and directors who supported him but could not speak up because they feared being fired.

In the book, Allen opened up about his controversial relationship with his 49-year-old wife Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow.

In one queasy passage, Allen admits that in the early days of their relationship ‘lust reigned supreme and we couldn’t keep our hands off each other’.

The book is also dedicated to Soon-Yi, with the filmmaker writing: ‘For Soon-Yi, the best. I had her eating out of my hand and then I noticed my arm was missing’.

The 84-year-old began a relationship with Soon-Yi when she was 22, writing that despite the 35-year age gap between them, she was ‘ready to ripen superbly if only someone would show her some love’.

Their relationship was uncovered by Farrow, who found erotic photos of the two together.

Allen explains they took the nude pictures in the ‘very early stages of the relationship, when lust reigns supreme and we couldn’t keep our hands off each other’.

Allen was effectively the stepfather to Soon-Yi and describes how he and Soon-Yi went from ‘two people who never particularly liked one another to a couple now married over twenty years and still passionately in love’.