LASK 0-5 Man Utd: Five-goal Red Devils thump LASK in Europa League last-16 tie

Manchester United took a big step towards the Europa League quarter-finals by thrashing Austrian side LASK Linz in their last 16 first-leg tie at an empty Linzer Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LASK 0-5 MAN UTD | IGHALO [28] JAMES [58] MATA [82] GREENWOOD [91] PEREIRA [92]

LASK 0-5 MAN UTD | IGHALO [28] JAMES [58] MATA [82] GREENWOOD [91] PEREIRA [92] Striker Odion Ighalo fired United ahead in the 28th minute as he juggled a Bruno Fernandes pass onto his left foot and unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner. Daniel James doubled the lead in the 58th when he side-stepped his marker and buried a crisp low shot into the bottom corner, leaving keeper Alexander Schlager rooted to the spot. Juan Mata made it 3-0 with a clinical finish from 10 metres after 82 minutes before late substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira put the icing on the cake in stoppage time. The fixture was one of four in the Europa League ordered to be played with no fans present due to the coronavirus outbreak and two matches were postponed. LASK XI: Schlager, Trauner, Ramsebner, Ranflt, Holland, Tetteh, Michorl, Renner, Frieser, Reiter, Klauss. Manchester United XI: Romero, Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Ighalo. Referee: Artur Soraes Dias (Portugal) Manchester United took the lead with 28 minutes on the clock as Ighalo volleyed in off the underside of the bar. Bruno Fernandes got lucky as his pass rebounded back to him off a defender but he picked out Ighalo on the edge of the area and the forward took three touches before unleashing a fine finish. United got their second goal 12 minutes into the second half as James cut in from the left and hit a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner of the LASK goal to make it 2-0. United made it 3-0 with nine minutes to go as a pass from Fred split the LASK defence and an unmarked Mata took a touch before stroking the ball home. Mason Greenwood added a fourth United goal when he ran into the area and fired a shot in off the near post in stoppage time before Andreas Pereira wrapped up a 5-0 win shortly after.

LASK 0-5 MAN UTD And that’s that! Manchester United have thumped LASK to secure their biggest win in Europe for seven years. Ok, perhaps the empty stadium played a part for the hosts – but I doubt it would have made a difference to the result. Different league to their opponents tonight. LASK 0-5 MAN UTD | PEREIRA

So Manchester United will extend their unbeaten run to 11 games. And they had nine clean sheets along the way. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly transforming United’s fortunes with a little help from those two January additions. Final change for the visitors as Mason Greenwood replaces Odion Ighalo. Tahith Chong has a blocked shot roll behind for a corner, which Harry Maguire guides wide. The big defender will wonder how he’s not on the scoresheet tonight. LASK 0-3 MAN UTD | MATA

It’s all getting a bit nitty gritty now with a few niggling fouls in the middle of the park. It’s slowing down the tempo of the game and making it a fairly arduous watch. No chances for quite some time.

A lot of people made fun of Odion Ighalo's move to Manchester United. Needless to say… he had the LASK laugh. Bruno Fernandes heads off after another impressive performance. Andreas Pereira replaces him. It looks like Eric Bailly will be fine to continue. Just to keep you updated with the other results tonight, Basaksehir are goalless with Copenhagen, while Basel are 2-0 up away to Frankfurt. Oh… Robinho coming on for Basaksehir. Yep, that one! Tahith Chong, who put pen to paper on a new contract which runs until June 2022, replaces Daniel James for the closing stages. But he'll have to wait to get stuck in with Eric Bailly clutching his ribs after a collision. He's hobbling off to the sidelines.

That all started with Luke Shaw overplaying at the back. The left-back looks to play out and loses control of the ball twice, allowing Michorl to have a crack at goal. It flies over but that’s just a sign of a lapse in concentration from the visitors. Sergio Romero could quite easily have taken the evening off. Zero shots on target from the hosts. So what’s Plan B for LASK? Do they stick with a 2-0 defeat or roll the dice and try to reduce the deficit? Marko Raguz has a decent opportunity but a combination of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly manage to hoof the ball away. Daniel James has scored his first goal for Manchester United in 33 games, ending a run of 2527 minutes without scoring in all competitions. The hosts make a change with Marko Raguz replacing Samuel Tetteh. Raguz actually boasts a good scoring record this season, so it was a surprise to see him start on the bench. 11 in 34. Odion Ighalo holds off two challenges before rolling the ball against the base of the post. Unlucky.

Well surely the message from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be ‘fill your boots.’ LASK are terrible defensively and look like conceding whenever Manchester United attack. LASK 0-2 MAN UTD | JAMES

Luke Shaw flying down the wing! The let-back is growing increasingly confident bombing forward recently and shows his prowess again when taking the ball from deep inside his own half to the edge of the LASK penalty area. He’s got options left and right but shows zero composure to toe-poke it behind for a goal kick.

Odion Ighalo’s hold-up play is underrated. The Nigeria international collects a pass before sending it wide for Luke Shaw. He aims for Juan Mata, who is leaning back and side foots over. This has been a much-improved display from the Austrian side. They are pressing higher up the pitch and causing one or two problems down the flanks. No clear-cut chance yet, but you feel they’ll get one or two if they keep this intensity. Luke Shaw is the wrong side of LASK winger Dominik Reiter and has no option but to bring him down just outside the box. He’s booked for his troubles and that gives the host a decent opportunity. Again, it’s a training ground routine that goes nowhere. Michorl firing straight into the wall. LASK 0-1 MAN UTD And we’re back underway folks. Doesn’t look like any changes for either side. I really think Manchester United could fill their boots tonight and kill this off before the second leg.

LASK 0-1 MAN UTD Manchester United bossing proceedings and deservedly take a one-goal lead in with them at the break courtesy of Odion Ighalo’s cracker. LASK? They aren’t up to much. Nice interplay from the hosts results in Odion Ighalo flicking the ball back for fellow January recruit Bruno Fernandes, who doesn’t catch it properly. Harry Maguire follows that up with a header of his own which he guides wide of the target. Frieser, pronounced Freezer, nearly sends a chill down the spine of Manchester United fans. Terrible pun and I’m sorry. Anyway, the ball falls kindly for him at the back post and his low drive is blocked by Eric Bailly. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more Europa League goals than any other player this season, with the Portuguese netting six goals and providing four assists with Sporting CP and Manchester United combined.

Crafty foul from Eric Bailly, who executed a back heel foul very effectively to bring down Frieser. The resulting set-piece is sent straight out of play for the second time tonight. Dreadful deliveries. Surely this can’t be all LASK have to offer? They are leading RB Salzburg by six points in the Austrian top division but look completely bereft of ideas and quality. I sense this could be done and dusted in the first leg. Gernot Trauner, who is 27 and looks like a 40-year-old plumber, accidentally swings his arm into the face of Odion Ighalo. He’s shown a yellow as the Nigerian international gets back to his feet. Incidentally, Odion Ighalo has scored in all three of his starts in all competitions for Manchester United, netting four goals in total. You could see the entire Manchester United bench celebrate, before turning around and watching the replay on the big screen together. LASK 0-1 MAN UTD | IGHALO



Daniel James has now gone 32 games without a goal and it looks like that could be extended if LASK goalkeeper Schlager continues in this form. The Welshman fizzes a low effort on target that Schlager dives to palm away to safety. The Austrian hosts take a quick, well-worked free-kick. It’s a crafty one, straight from the training ground but there’s nobody in the six-yard box to attack the cross. It looks like they’ve done their homework though – United have been incredibly effective at defending aerial balls recently. Bruno Fernandes nutmegs his marker to release Luke Shaw, who clips a floated cross into the box. LASK goalkeeper Schlager flaps at it and parries it straight to Juan Mata, whose effort is deflected just wide. Brandon Williams, who is operating at right-back, thumps the ball across the field to Luke Shaw. The United full-back looks to pick out Juan Mata but knocks the ball behind for a goal kick. This is utterly dire.

LASK’s Brazilian forward Klauss strides beyond Harry Maguire and tip-toes his way inside the penalty area before going down after contact with the England centre-back. Referee Artur Soraes Dias isn’t interested, nor am I after seeing the replay. Being able to hear the players’ shouts to each other is bizarre. Being able to hear someone ordering Nachos in the concourse is also weird. Ok, I’m exaggerating but you get what I mean. This feels like a training session. That was a huge opportunity for the visitors as Bruno Fernandes picks out Juan Mata beautifully with searching diagonal pass. The Spanird laid it back for the onrushing Daniel James but Ramsebner just pokes it away. LASK have a free-kick over on the right touchline. A few of the Austrian giants bundle into the area but Peter Michorl bangs it straight out of play. Terrible delivery and a real waste considering their threat from set-pieces.

Bruno Fernandes drives forward unopposed. He shapes to have a shot but cuts inside before laying it off for Fred to hammer miles over the crossbar. I was waiting for the “wheyyyyy” from supporters but it never arrived for obvious reasons. Wow. I know there have been a few games played behind closed doors recently but this is the first that I’ve watched. Just eerily silent. Must be difficult for the players to get up for it. And that kind of shows in these opening minutes. Manchester United are shading the possession stats but haven’t created anything of note. LASK 0-0 MAN UTD And we’re underway at an empty stadium in Austria. That was a weird sentence. I say empty, there are around 500 people in there and they’ve all decided to sit next to each other – making the decision to lower the attendance nearly pointless. It’s so strange. You can actually hear a small child crying.

Twitter round up Reuben: People will be in for a surprise LASK aren’t as bad as people think. They are top of the Austrian League with Salzburg in and topped a group with PSV and Sporting battering them at home. Still anything other than a win is a bad result. Jamie: Not long until Manchester United kick-off. Going to enjoy this as much as I possibly can considering we probably won’t see our team play for over a month after this! Charles: No Jesse Lingard on the bench for United. That lad is first out the door in the summer. Ole is making it clear to him he has no at the club! No contact or concern Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that there has been no contact from United to UEFA today about possibly calling this game off. He adds that none of the players have raised any concerns.

LASK Form The European campaign started by beating Basel in the Champions League third qualifying round but defeat to Club Brugge – the side United overcame in the round of 32 – saw them drop into the Europa League. The Austrian side topped a group including Sporting Lisbon, who had Bruno Fernandes playing for them, as well as PSV Eindhoven and Rosenborg. LASK beat AZ Alkmaar, who finished runners-up to United in their group, in the round of 32, while on the domestic front they sit six points ahead of much-admired Red Bull Salzburg at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga. LASK coach Valerien Ismael succeeded Wolfsburg-bound Oliver Glasner as LASK head coach in the summer, signing a three-year deal with the club. The Frenchman started his career with hometown club Strasbourg before a short spell in English football with Crystal Palace. Ismael enjoyed his greatest success in Germany, where he won the domestic double with both Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich. The 44-year-old, who was reserve coach at Hannover and Wolfsburg, has had stints as first-team manager of Nurnberg, Wolfsburg and Greek side Apollon Smyrnis.

Season over? Ole wouldn’t object Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have no complaints if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if he would understand it if the Europa League and Premier League were cut short and not played out, United boss Solskjaer said: “I would understand yes, under the circumstances. “It’s up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public and the decision that will be made we’ll back. “Of course, these are difficult circumstances – not just for football, but in the whole society. So, for us, we just have to do what we’re told and get on with the game if the authorities think that’s what we should do.”

Sporting postponements… Blimey, there’s quite a few and many more being discussed. UEFA have called an emergency meeting for Tuesday where they’ll discuss the possibility of postponing Euro 2020 by one year. Manchester City’s Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with Real Madrid and Juventus’ match against Lyon next week have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. La Liga, Serie A and the MLS have all been suspended for at least another two weeks. Basketball’s NBA has also been suspended. And Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures. You can find our more about this elsewhere on the website.

Sshhh… D’ya see that on Sunday? Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes put his fingers to his lips after arguing with Pep Guardiola on the touchline. And he’s now come out to explain what is now described as “sshhh-gate.” “At that moment the words he told me made me mad… I have respect for Pep & what he wins & what he did for football. But I think in that moment, he didn’t respect me, so he didn’t deserve my respect at that moment on the pitch,” Fernandes said.

You can’t win with kids… No team has had more different goal scorers in the Europa League this season than Manchester United (excluding own goals), with 18-year-old Mason Greenwood the Red Devils’ highest scorer in the competition this term with four. Twitter round-up Gas: Five changes from the Manchester derby win, which was inevitable, as a number of players looked extremely worn out. Like that Bruno is starting again, although I’m surprised Greenwood isn’t in. A great chance to win the tie tonight, whatever that shall ultimately mean. Daniel: When will Harry Maguire get a rest?! Also we better not be burning out Bruno Fernandes either. Then again, this could be our last game this season and if it is, let’s end it on a high! DMF: Last game of football ever played at Old Trafford before Coronavirus ended the world was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0. I’ll take it.

Starting XI Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five alterations for Manchester United’s Europa League clash at LASK. Sergio Romero replaced David De Gea in goal, with Eric Bailly coming into the Reds’ backline. Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo were the other alterations at the empty Linzer Stadion. LASK XI: Schlager, Trauner, Ramsebner, Ranflt, Holland, Tetteh, Michorl, Renner, Frieser, Reiter, Klauss. Subs: Gebauer, Balic, Muller, Wostry, Haudum, Raguz, Sabitzer. Manchester United XI: Romero, Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Ighalo. Subs: De Gea, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Pereira, Matic, Chong, Greenwood.

The tourist board… Just having a look at the tourist board to see what the top 10 attractions are in Linz. Straight in at number one is The Ars Electronica Centre. They describe it as: “Amazing. If you are a technology nerd… it will be like heaven.” After that there’s a list of about five cathedrals and in at number eight is… “Enjoy a piece of delicious Linz Cake.” Might have to give Linz a miss this summer folks. I’ll stick to a week in Magaluf… European history This is the biggest match in LASK’s history, according to the club president Siegmund Gruber. The Linz-based club are enjoying their longest ever European campaign, having never before tasted springtime continental football. With reaching the second round of the UEFA Cup in 1984-85 and 1985-86 their previous best in continental competition, LASK have far exceeded that by reaching the Europa League round of 16.

Afternoon… Hello everyone and welcome to our coverage of LASK vs Manchester United from the Linzer Stadion. Every other sporting event under the sun appears to have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus – but Europa League mediocrity waits for no pandemic. And for that reason, United’s first leg of the last 16 clash in Austria goes ahead behind closed doors. Under the measures announced by the Austrian government, the crowd at tonight’s eagerly-anticipated Europa League clash was reduced from a 14,000 sell-out to just 500 spectators. In other words, It’ll be like watching your local side, or Manchester City at the Etihad. Anyway, team news is imminent. Standby…

LASK vs MAN UTD LASK president Siegmund Gruber expressed his frustration that the “biggest match” in the club’s history against Manchester United will be played behind closed doors. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men head to Austria as the country, just like the rest of the world, tries to get a grip on the coronavirus outbreak. Under the measures announced by the Austrian government on Tuesday, the crowd at LASK’s eagerly-anticipated Europa League last-16 first leg was reduced from a 14,000 sell-out to just 500 spectators. The Austrian Bundesliga leaders could have sold out their Linzer Stadion three times over such was the interest in a match that will now be what is known in German as a ‘Geisterspiel’ – a ghost game. “For us it’s the biggest match but not most important in history – that was when we were promoted from the third division,” LASK president Gruber said. “But it would be a reward for the club, for the city, for the people here to stage this important match tomorrow in front of our supporters. “It’s a pity that it can’t take place like that. We would have loved to see and enjoy the atmosphere here in the stadium playing against such a great opponent as Manchester United is.”

