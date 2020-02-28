Late Hollywood producer Steven Bochco’s home in Napa Valley is selling for $8.5million 

The opulent and expansive home of late legendary Hollywood film and television producer Steven Bochco has hit the market for $8.5million.

The grand European-style estate located in California’s famous Napa Valley was purchased by Bochco with his widow, Dayne Bochco, in 2006 to escape the bustle of Los Angeles life with loved ones.

The sprawling home is nestled atop the crest of the Mayacamas Mountain ridge line and is enhanced with luscious natural geography and rolling vineyards that represent the beauty of California’s Wine Country.

Residents will have more than enough space on the 47 acres of land and inside the 5,600 square foot homes.

The sprawling home is nestled atop the crest of the Mayacamas Mountain ridge line and is enhanced with luscious natural geography and rolling vineyards that represent the beauty of California’s Wine Country.

A gated entrance provides residents with a sense of welcomed privacy, but are close enough to nearby towns like Oakville and Yountville to join the community.

Hillary Ryan, a Compass real estate agent, told SFGate: ‘It’s in a peaceful, dramatic setting and gives people an opportunity to relax and be totally away.’

‘It’s only five minutes from the Oakville Market, near world-class wineries and restaurants.’

Ryan is co-listing the attractive property with Ginger Martin and the listing can be found on her website.

The main home, which takes up 4,600 square feet, was built in 2002 and has the sophisticated aesthetic of the French countryside with a slate roof and ivy-covered trimming.

The grand entrance transports visitors to the another world as they walked though perfectly manicured gardens to reach the front door through the court yard.

Once inside, residents have their pick between three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and luxurious amenities like a spa.

Martin said: ‘It’s not a McMansion. It’s really beautiful, European excellence. The roof is beautiful. Everything is divine about it. Old-world.’

Even so, the pristine living room is equipped with two fireplaces and the dining room opens to a stunning patio with trellis through French doors.

The stylish kitchen is complimented with brown wood and has posh appliances, including a Viking gas range and Miele dishwasher.

All three bedrooms have in-suite bathrooms and, similar to the living room, the master bedroom has French doors that lead to an open patio, a large pool, hot tub and a gorgeous outdoor dining spot.

Martin said: ‘From talking to Dayne it really was their getaway from Hollywood.’

‘Their whole family used to join them up there, which is why they built on the guest house. It was their getaway.’

Outside, residents can enjoy warm summer days in Napa Valley by walking through marvelous gardens and old growth olive trees.

A separate guest house on the property has two suites, as well as a living room and wet bar.

Guest House Suite One and Guest House Suite Two both contain high ceilings with exposed beams, French limestone flooring and a shower over soaking tub. A three-car garage is included with the home.

Bochco died in April 2018 of leukemia after being diagnosed in 2014. During his illustrious career, Bochco produced such hits like NYPD Blue, Philly and Doogie Howser, M.D.

He won 10 Emmys since 1991, with six of those awards going to his series Hill Street Blues.