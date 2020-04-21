Latest Arsenal transfer news: Four players Mikel Arteta could sign this summer

Arsenal transfer news continues to do the rounds – but which players could manager Mikel Arteta sign this summer?

Premier League football is currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped transfer speculation circulating as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks to revamp his squad.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer? Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Kurwaza on a free transfer. The Gunners were linked with the full-back in the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise. However, Spanish outlet TodoFichajes now claims the north London side have agreed a five-year deal with the 27-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer.

Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for some time now after failing to establish himself at the Nou Camp. And according to The Sun, Arsenal will be offered the chance to sign Brazilian playmaker for £75million or on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, where he has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this season.

Arsenal have launched a £43m (€50m) bid for the Atletico star Partey, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport. Gunners boss Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield this summer and he is said to be big fan of the Ghana international. Partey, 26, has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Manchester United to sign Tolisso this summer. The French midfielder has become a bit-part player under Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick and is said to be assessing his options. According to FootMercato, the Gunners are one of the parties interested in the World Cup winner but face competition from United, with Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli also said to be monitoring the situation.

