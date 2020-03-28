Laura Ashley enters administration as coronavirus blocks rescue talks – 2700 jobs at risk

LAURA ASHLEY has filed for administration which could put many jobs at risk. The announcement comes after coronavirus gets in the way of rescue talks.

Fashion retailer, Laura Ashley, has announced it has filed for administration as coronavirus blocks potential investments. This will cause store closures across the country and put-up to 2700 jobs at risk.

Earlier this week, Laura Ashley announced it was on the verge of administration. The company tried to secure a £15million lifeline from Homebase owner Hilco Capital in a bid to save. Today, it was announced rescue talks were stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak. A statement read: “The company regrets to announce that the directors of the company, and of the named subsidiaries, have today filed notices of intention to appoint Robert Lewis and Zelf Hussain as administrators.

“If administrators are appointed in respect of the company, given the group’s creditor position, the company is not certain whether there would be any surplus assets available to shareholders of the company.” The company announced it would appoint administrators as coronavirus has affected the market. Investors were not able to step in meaning the company does not have enough money to continue to trade. Laura Ashley reported good trading earlier this year however they were hit by the effects of coronavirus on the high street.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has had an immediate and significant impact on trading, and ongoing developments indicate that this will be a sustained national situation,” the statement continued. The company also confirmed it’s main shareholder MUI Asia Limited was not able to step in with the money. The retailer has 150 stores in the UK and employs around 2,700 members of staff. By enlisting administrators, it is likely that store will close across the country.

The company has not confirmed what will happen to members of staff. Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, explained staff will need to check their redundancy rights. He said: “After many months of speculation the fears of Laura Ashley’s UK staff and loyal customers have been confirmed, as administrators have been instructed to take over the business. “It’s sad but not surprising news, as we know they are one of the many household high street brands that have struggled to make ends meet in the current retail climate. “Clearly COVID-19 has had a role to play here too, with potential customers worried about going out and doing non-essential shopping – the fashion and homeware chain has even said it has filed for administration after rescue talks were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.