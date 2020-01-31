Lauren London buys $1.7M four-bedroom home 10 months after partner Nipsey Hussle fatally shot in LA

Her partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March 2019.

And after accepting a posthumous award for the recording artist at the Grammys on Sunday, it’s being reported that Lauren London has moved into a new $1.7 million home.

According to E! News on Wednesday, the actress, 35, has purchased a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom Spanish-style residence in LA’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

The outlet reports that London bought the 2,628-square-foot home built in 1949 off market.

The property includes a backyard built-in barbecue with bar-style seating and a swimming pool.

The kitchen features upscale stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a breakfast bar, and there’s a separate dining area too.

There are wood floors throughout and recessed wood bookshelves and interior wood doors.

The living area that has a fireplace opens onto the backyard through double glass doors.

The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a balcony that overlooks the backyard and has a shade structure.

London is the mother of two sons.

Her eldest was born in 2009 and is from her relationship with rapper Lil Wayne.

In 2016, she welcomed a son with Hussle, whom she had been dating since 2013.

Hussle was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South LA on March 31 last year.

Since then, London has kept a relatively low profile, but she did attend the Grammys along with other members of Hussle’s family including his grandmother Margaret Boutte.

Accepting the award for Best Rap Performance for Racks In The Middle on behalf of her late partner, London said: ‘Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.’

A year ago, London and Hussle had attended the Grammys together where his debut studio album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album.