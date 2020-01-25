Lauren Sanchez disclosed Bezos affair in texts to her brother who sold them to the National Enquirer

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have evidence that the brother of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend provided his intimate text messages to her sibling, who sold them to the National Enquirer, according to a new report.

Prosecutors have obtained documents including a May 10, 2018 text message sent from the phone of Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to her brother Michael Sanchez, containing her intimates texts with Bezos, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal said it had reviewed the text messages as well as a $200,000 payment Michael Sanchez received from the Enquirer under an October 2018 contract.

Prosecutors obtained the documents in an ongoing investigation into Bezos’ allegation that the Enquirer tried to extort him by threatening to publish his nude pictures, as well as whether his phone was hacked. Bezos himself has long pushed the suggestion that Saudi Arabia was involved as the Enquirer’s source.

The latest revelation comes after a report by Bezos’ investigators, endorsed by U.N. officials, indicated that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had sent malicious code in a WhatsApp message that compromised the cell phone of Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post.

Saudi Arabia denies hacking Bezos’ phone. The Enquirer claims that Michael Sanchez was their source for the bombshell story that revealed Bezos’ affair, while Michael Sanchez denies he had anything to do with it.

‘In September of 2018, Michael Sanchez began providing all materials and information to our reporters,’ a spokesman for American Media told the Journal.

The spokesman said that any suggestion that a third party, such as Saudi Arabia, ‘was involved in or in any way influenced our reporting is false.’

Michael Sanchez told the Journal in an emailed statement: ‘With spoon-fed lies and half-truths, Wall Street Journal keeps getting it wrong.’

In January 2019, the Enquirer exposed Bezos’ extramarital affair with Lauren Sanchez. The same week he abruptly announced a separation from his wife of 26 years, and has been romantically linked with Lauren Sanchez ever since.

Included in the tabloid’s exposé was a quote from the Bezos text message that the Journal says Lauren Sanchez had sent to her brother in May 2018.

Another text message sent from Lauren Sanchez’s phone to her brother’s on July 3, 2018 includes a photo of a shirtless Bezos, according to the Journal.

After his affair exposed by the Enquirer, Bezos and his investigator, Gavin de Becker, began to push the suggestion that Saudi Arabia may have played a role in obtaining Bezos’ private messages.

At the time, just months had passed since the October 2018 death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of a Saudi death squad, a scandal that the newspaper covered aggressively to the embarrassment of the crown prince.

Bezos suggested in a February 2019 blog Post that the Enquire was so terrified that the Post would expose their alleged ties to Saudi Arabia, that an executive at Enquirer parent company AMI threatened to publish his ‘below the belt selfie’.

De Becker, in a March 2019 column for the Daily Beast, wrote that: ‘Our investigators and several experts concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos’ phone, and gained private information.’

On the other hand, Wall Street Journal reporters have long pursued the theory that Michael Sanchez was the Enquirer’s paid source for information about Bezos’ affair.

On Friday, Journal editorial board member Holman W. Jenkins Jr wrote in a column that the alleged Saudi connection is a ‘conspiracy theory’ likely intended to distract from the affair itself, and cast Bezos in heroic light.

‘More newsworthy than Mr. Bezos’s affair would be the news that it was exposed by an unfriendly foreign intelligence agency,’ Jenkins wrote.

He said that the digital forensic report on Bezos’ phone recently endorsed by U.N. officials offers little of substance to back up his claims of a Saudi connection.

‘Not only does the report by [Bezos’ investigators] FTI Consulting not link the Saudis to the leak of Mr. Bezos’s photos and text messages, but its evidence that the Saudis hacked Mr. Bezos’s phone at all is circumstantial and underwhelming,’ Jenkins wrote.

Michael Sanchez, a Hollywood agent, has previously claimed that Bezos approached him to help handle press relations amid fears that the affair would go public.

The Journal reports that the October 2018 contract between Michael Sanchez and AMI gave the company exclusive rights to ‘certain information, photographs, and text messages documenting an affair between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.’

Bezos’ allegation of extortion is predicated on an email he claims he received from AMI executive Dylan Howard in February 2019.

According to Bezos, the letter read: ‘with The Washington Post poised to publish unsubstantiated rumors of The National Enquirer’s initial report, I wanted to describe to you the photos obtained during our newsgathering.’

The email goes on to describe a number of lewd photos of Bezos and Lauren Sanchez that are in the tabloid’s possession.

AMI is currently under a plea deal with federal prosecutors that exempts the company from prosecution over a payment it made to keep a former Playboy Playmate quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump — but only if the company does not break the law in other matters.

Federal prosecutors have not yet charged anyone in connection with Bezos’ leaked text messages, or his subsequent dispute with AMI.