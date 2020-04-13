Lautaro Martinez’s agent opens up on “good chance” of transfer amid Barcelona and Man City links

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan in recent months, and Barcelona and Manchester City are likely to have identified him as a possible long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero respectively

Despite his loyalty to Inter, Lautaro Martinez could be tempted to leave Serie A for the chance to play alongside Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi at club level.

The 22-year-old will be considering his future amid the ongoing break, having impressed in a partnership with Romelu Lukaku in the first-half of the season.

Barcelona and Manchester City are two of a short list of clubs that would be able to pay the fee that Martinez will be valued at by Inter, and they could look to replace Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero respectively.

One of Martinez’s representatives Sergio Zarate has given his thoughts on the links with a move, and his comments suggest Messi’s influence will play a part.

He told Fox Sports, according to AS: “There is a very big possibility. He’s a brilliant player – a tremendous player, there is no limit for him. He wants to be with Messi.

“However much Inter might want to keep him, it’s the market that decides. As always, and these big clubs in Europe, when they want a player, they go all out to get him. Loyalty doesn’t come into it.

“They’re the ones who are in charge; but at the end of the day, it’s the player who might have the final say.

“Anyway, while Leo is there [at Barcelona], and think there is more of a chance that he will want to play alongside one of the greatest players there has ever been.”

Former Liverpool striker Suarez has been open at his future in Spain having turned 33 at the start of the year, even given his thoughts on how Martinez could replace him.

“Lautaro is very talented. He is a player who in his second year in Italy is playing at a great level,’ he told RAC 1.

“But the players do not make decisions; I have been saying for two years that it would be good to bring in a young striker so he can start adapting and learn for when I leave.”

Messi also seems to have a similar idea, saying: “He’s spectacular.

“He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”