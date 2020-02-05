Lawyers try for Prince Andrew and Anne Sacoolas ‘swap’ deal

Prince Andrew was urged by lawyers today to ‘get on a plane’ and answer questions from the FBI as part of a reciprocal deal that would see US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas sent to the UK where she is accused of killing teen Harry Dunn.

The demand was made in an extraordinary press conference in New York where Lisa Bloom, lawyer for alleged victims of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, teamed up with Dunn family lawyer Radd Seiger in an attempt to break the stalemate that has ensnared both of their cases in political red tape.

Mrs Sacoolas was charged with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December but US secretary of state Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for the 42-year-old last month.

Nineteen-year-old Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

The lawyers appeared alongside one of Epstein’s accusers, a model named Kiki who appealed to the Queen to persuade Prince Andrew to help the US authorities with anything he witnessed in his time with Epstein.

Ms Bloom highlighted what she called ‘eerie parallels’ between the cases that involved ‘everyday teenagers’.

‘Harry Dunn was 19. Kiki was 19,’ she said. ‘In both cases an innocent teenager was victimized and the government appears to be protecting the wrongdoer.’

She said: ‘Today we stand with the family of Harry Dunn and they stand with us. Both Mrs Sacoolas and Prince Andrew must co-operate with law enforcement.

‘I call on my government, the United States, to return Miss Sacoolas to the UK to face justice there.

‘She will, of course, have the right to an attorney and to present any defenses she may have. She is presumed innocent.

‘I call upon Crown in UK to require Andrew to come to the US to answer law enforcement’s questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his behavior.

‘He too, should have the right to counsel, fairness and the presumption of innocence.’

Last week, UK foreign Secretary Dominic Raab ruled out the prospect of any swap deal taking place, saying there would be ‘no haggle’ between the two investigations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the cases would be resolved ‘on their merits’.

Today’s press conference is a clear attempt by both parties to maintain pressure on both governments to reach a breakthrough in each case.

Speaking of the reasons for reaching out to Ms Bloom, Mr Seiger said: ‘It’s about evasion of justice.

‘These are the two greatest allies in the world and they follow a rules-based system. No-one, no matter who you are … is above the law.

‘We all break the rules from time to time but we don’t get to walk away and hide.’

Mr Seiger said it was ‘terrible advice’ for Mrs Sacoolas and the duke if they are being advised ‘it’s all going to go away’ and they should just ‘wait it out’.

He said after meeting Kiki, an alleged victim of Epstein also present at the press conference, ‘what you see every day is a strengthening and stiffening of resolve’.

In a message to Prince Andrew, Mr Seiger said: ‘If you have nothing to hide get on a plane and meet with Kiki, and help her and help other victims … there’s no other way.’

Asked by a reporter if the pair are proposing a ‘swap’, Mr Seiger said: ‘It can never be a swap but at the heart of extradition treaties is reciprocity.

‘If you want me as a nation to send people you want to prosecute, you have to agree to do the same thing.

‘It can never be a straight swap but be careful what you wish for.

‘If you want people from the UK like Prince Andrew, Julian Assange … you have to think about making sure that treaty is followed to the letter.’

He said the US government’s decision to refuse to extradite Mrs Sacoolas was ‘legally indefensible’ and ‘effectively ripping up the treaty’.

Kiki, an alleged victim of Epstein who at the weekend wrote an open letter to Prince Andrew countersigned by three unnamed ‘Jane Doe’ Epstein victims, addressed the Duke of York at the press conference.

‘There’s no question that you had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein dating back to the 90s.’ She said.

‘My sexual assault occurred in 2004 when I was just 19. Of all people, you had the power to influence and to say something, yet you didn’t. Years went by and you didn’t.’

She added: ‘I can’t help but think I could have been spared and potentially hundreds of other children and young women could have also been spared.

‘Now’s your chance to speak to the FBI and do the right thing.’

The duke has denied witnessing any suspicious behaviour when with Epstein.

The billionaire killed himself while in jail awaiting trial last year.

Kiki said she and Epstein’s other alleged victims wrote to the duke asking for his co-operation.

‘So far he has not responded and as far as we know he has continued to stonewall,’ she added.

US lawyer Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, has said the duke has ‘provided zero co-operation’, claiming his lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI as part of the investigation.

Andrew was reported to be ‘angry and bewildered’ at the claims, with sources telling the Daily Telegraph he was more than happy to talk to the FBI but had not been approached.

When the monarch’s second son quit royal duties, he said he was willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.

Kiki called on the Queen to encourage the duke to co-operate.

She said: ‘I really feel empathetic for the Queen. I can’t imagine what she’s going through – but I think that they should pressure him to do the right thing because that seems to be what they stand for.’

Kiki broke down in tears on a US talk show last year as she described being assaulted as a teenager by Epstein at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of an American intelligence official has been charged with causing teenager Mr Dunn’s death after driving on the wrong side of the road outside a US military base in Northamptonshire last year. She fled the country on a private jet after being given diplomatic immunity.

Mr Sieger had recently backed Ms Bloom’s calls for intervention and said: ‘If Prince Andrew has committed crimes in the US then he should return to face their justice system. But only if the USA reverse their decision on Anne Sacoolas’.

‘To the extent that the United States wishes to have anyone from the UK extradited to the US, including Prince Andrew, then they will absolutely have to send Anne Sacoolas back first’.

The Foreign Office is still looking at alternative options including a trial of Sacoolas in absentia in the UK, issuing an Interpol red notice, which would mean she would be arrested as soon as she left US soil.

America and Britain have traditionally agreed to extradition of people between the two countries unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The Government could choose to reject more cases if it is unhappy with Mike Pompeo’s decision over Sacoolas.

The FBI, which investigates major cases on behalf of US attorneys who prosecute them in courts, has vowed to unravel Epstein’s network.

US attorney general William Barr has promised to bring charges against anyone who may have helped him.

Prince Andrew has always denied any impropriety, or having any knowledge Epstein was a paedophile, with the FBI treating the duke as a witness rather than a suspect.

If US prosecutors wanted to extradite Andrew, they would have to either obtain an arrest warrant or a grand jury indictment together with an arrest warrant, and make a request to the UK.

The Home Office would have to decide whether it was a lawful request or whether an extradition should be refused, with the case going to a magistrates’ court if it proceeds.

Andrew would then have to decide whether to be extradited voluntarily or whether to challenge it. An alternative is that he could speak to the FBI in London, if he invited agents to see him.

The Duke of York was last week threatened with a subpoena if he ever returns to the US – which looks increasingly unlikely.

Last year the Duke of York pledged to ‘help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into Epstein, his billionaire friend who killed himself.

But speaking on the steps of Epstein’s New York mansion in January, state attorney Geoffrey Berman accused the Queen’s son of providing ‘zero co-operation’ and ignoring a request for an interview.

Lisa Bloom’s mother Gloria Allred, another high-powered lawyer for five more of Epstein’s accusers, has previously told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We could, also, in our civil law suit, seek to subpoena Prince Andrew. Certainly, if he ever came back to the United States – that would be one of the first things that I’m sure a lot of lawyers, including me, would want to do’.

She added: ‘If he has done nothing wrong, which appears to be what he has claimed, then why won’t he talk to law enforcement? No response is the same as zero co-operation. This is ridiculous. It’s just not acceptable’.

Lisa Bloom told BBC News: ‘Push has come to shove. There are dozens of women who allege they were the victims of sexual assault by this predator Jeffrey Epstein.

‘It is time for anyone with information to come forward and answer questions. Prince Andrew himself is accused of sexual misconduct and he also spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein. So, it’s time to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions.’

She added the US authorities should help with the investigation into the death of Harry Dunn, who was knocked down by an American’s diplomat’s wife in Britain last year, if it wants cooperation in its bid to quiz the Duke of York.

Virginia Roberts, now known by her married name Virginia Giuffre, has also launched a fresh attack on Prince Andrew, warning him he is ‘not above the law’.

A lawyer for Miss Roberts, who claims she had sex with Andrew three times, said: ‘Prince Andrew’s continued refusal to cooperate with the authorities after freely acknowledging that he would be prepared to answer enquiries raises even more questions about the role he played in the international sex trafficking ring Jeffrey Epstein and others operated.

‘Prince Andrew should take most seriously the deeply held belief in this country that no one is above the law.’

During his Newsnight interview in November, Andrew said he did not recall meeting Miss Roberts.

On the occasion she said they first met in 2001 – when she claimed she was ‘trafficked’ to Britain by Epstein aged 17 – he said he spent the day with his daughter Beatrice and then took her to Pizza Express in Woking. He also questioned his 36-year-old accuser’s account of them dancing together at the London nightclub Tramp, when she said he was sweating heavily.

The Duke of York said he had suffered from a medical condition at the time, caused by being shot at during the Falklands War, which meant he did not sweat.

He also sought to cast doubt on the authenticity of a photograph that showed him with his arm around Miss Roberts’ waist, but conceded that it was difficult to prove whether it was a fake.

Andrew admitted he had ‘let the side down’ when he had failed to cut ties with Epstein immediately after the American was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, and registered as a sex offender.

Andrew had last year pledged to ‘help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into Epstein, but, speaking on the steps of Epstein’s New York mansion, Mr Berman suggested the prince had rebuffed all attempts by federal prosecutors to interview him over the affair despite a high-profile investigation into Epstein’s ‘co-conspirators’.

Berman made his remarks about the Epstein case during a joint appearance with members of Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim services agency, to discuss a new New York law that makes it easier for people to sue over childhood sexual abuse.

The attorney wouldn’t discuss the investigation in detail, but did confirm that prosecutors are looking at possible ‘conspirators’ who worked with Epstein.

‘Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward,’ Berman said.

The attorney declined to comment when asked if Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s close companion, is cooperating with investigators.

Before responding to a reporter’s question about Andrew’s involvement in the investigation, Berman acknowledged that his office typically doesn’t comment on whether a particular individual is cooperating.

‘However, in Prince Andrew’s case, he publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,’ Berman said.

Buckingham Palace is not commenting on the matter.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘This issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team.’

Andrew has categorically denied having any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls.

The prince was effectively sacked from his royal duties late last year amid renewed attention over his friendship with Epstein, and Miss Robert’s claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince, starting when she was just 17.

Miss Roberts gave her own interview to Panorama in which she insisted the prince was lying when he denied meeting her. She said that she had felt ‘ashamed and dirty’ after they had sex.

She says that after meeting her in Florida in 2000, Epstein flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior US politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team.

All of those men have denied the allegations.