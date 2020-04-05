Layvin Kurzawa ponders ‘interesting Arsenal offer’ as Barcelona enter transfer race

Arsenal have been pursuing PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa since the January transfer window as they look for options to support injured players Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares

Arsenal transfer target Layvin Kurzawa is considering an “interesting offer” from the Premier League side – but they could face competition from Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season, with injuries to Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares seeing him struggle for options.

One man seen as the answer is Kurzawa, who was linked with a move to the Emirates in January.

And SportWitness reports that the Gunners have made progress in their pursuit of the PSG star.

The Frenchman’s agent Kia Joorabchian is “handling interesting offers” from the club.

With 23 appearances this season, Kurzawa has been seen as a second option to Spanish defender Juan Bernat.

A move away from the Parc des Princes would bring an end to the 27-year-old’s five-year stay, winning three Ligue 1 titles with the club.

But the report also states Arteta is facing competition from Spanish giants Barcelona, who are looking to offload back-up full-back Junior Firpo.

The 23-year-old only joined the La Liga side last summer, making 17 appearances and even grabbing a goal.

Kurzawa, though, would be a more affordable option to provide competition for Alba at left-back.

It comes as Arteta has been urged to build his squad around three players by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking on an Instagram Q&A, the 41-year-old said: “Really you’re meant to be looking at centre-halves, they should’ve been looking there for the last 10 years and they haven’t got it right.

“Arsenal is a fantastic football club, what a club, a massive club. I think they’ve got to get it right in other areas of the pitch.

“Keep bringing in these [players], [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Joe] Willock, all these boys.”

Arsenal are also looking further up the field for new options, with the club “confident” of signing Bournemouth forward Ryan Fraser.