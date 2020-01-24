Leading white nationalist known as ‘the crying Nazi’ is charged with threatening to rape man’s wife

A white nationalist known as ‘the crying Nazi’ has been charged with making sinister threats to rape a rival’s wife in front of his children.

Christopher Cantwell, 39 – who sobbed in a YouTube video when cops issued a warrant for his arrest after a right-wing rally – is accused of sending the vile threat over the Telegram messaging app.

Cantwell is said to have demanded information that would allow him to identify a second man he was having a feud with.

The message allegedly said: ‘So if you don’t want me to come and f*** your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce.’

Cantwell, from New Hampshire, was charged on Thursday with extortion over interstate communications and threatening interstate communications, according to the FBI’s Boston field office.

At an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon, a New Hampshire federal judge ordered Cantwell held without bond pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

Cantwell posted the video of himself sobbing after he used pepper spray against two counter-protesters in 2017 during a torchlight march at the University of Virginia the night before a right wing rally.

He later pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges following the rally which was held to protest the removal of a confederate statue.

Cantwell admitted to using pepper spray on counter protesters, and was sentenced to two 12 month jail periods, with all but seven months of his sentence suspended, and with 107 days jail time served was freed from detention,The Washington Post reported.

Cantwell, from Keene, New Hampshire, was ordered to leave Virginia within eight hours of the sentencing, and is not allowed to return for five years, and must pay a $250 fine for discussing his victims online.

Cantwell was involved in the rally on August 11, where torch-bearing men and women gathered at the University of Virginia, marching towards a statue of Thomas Jefferson chanting ‘You will not replace us’, and: ‘Jews will not replace us’.

An ensuing battle with counter-protesters turned violent.

Cantwell became one of the most familiar faces of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville after he was featured in a Vice News documentary on the far right.

Cantwell is accused of using the Telegram messaging app to make the threat on June 16, 2019. The person with whom he was messaging hasn’t been identified.

The FBI tweeted that it arrested Cantwell, of Keene, on Thursday morning without incident.

Cantwell, who has hosted self-produced radio shows, also has history of posting threatening messages over social media.

In March, he wrote that he thought the Gab social media platform had banned him for a post after the deadly New Zealand mosque shootings in which he wrote, ‘I´m pretty sure it would be against the rules for me to say that would be mass shooters should find left wing activists and gun them down instead of random people in mosques and synagogues. So I won´t do that.’

Last year, attorneys who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in connection with the Charlottesville rally asked a judge to order Cantwell to stop making ‘unlawful threats’ against the plaintiffs and their lead attorney.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, lawyers for 10 people who were hurt during the two days of violence in August 2017 said Cantwell had recently focused ‘his hateful rhetoric’ on attorney Roberta Kaplan.

They allege that Cantwell, responding to an article about Kaplan in a Jewish publication, used an anti-Semitic slur on a social media website when referring to Kaplan and wrote that after she ‘loses this fraudulent lawsuit, we’re going to have a lot of (expletive) fun with her.’

Cantwell, responding to an email seeking comment on the motion to order him to stop making threats, used an anti-Semitic slur when referring to Kaplan and called the lawsuit a ‘(expletive) fraud.’