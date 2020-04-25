Leah Bracknell: Emmerdale star’s will details released one year after death from cancer

20 SHARES Share Tweet

LEAH BRACKNELL, who played Emmerdale’s Zoe Tate for 16 years, has left the majority of her fortune of £279,430 in her will to her husband and two grown up daughters.

The details of Emmerdale star Leah Bracknell’s will have been revealed after the star passed away from lung cancer at the age of 55 in September 2019. It has been confirmed that Leah, who played Emmerdale’s vet Zoe Tate from 1989 until 2005, has left the bulk of her £279,430 to her husband Jez Hughes and her two daughters Maya and Lily.

Probate records have revealed that the former soap actress, whose real name was Alison Bracknell, left the majority of her £279,430 in her will to Jez and her two daughters, according to The Sun. The actress who left Emmerdale in 2005, first revealed she had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in October 2016. After Leah lost her battle to cancer last year, husband Jez who set up a Go Fund Me page for Leah, wrote a tribute to his “darling wife, best friend and soulmate”. Leah and Jez married in West Sussex in a small ceremony in 2017 after being together as a couple for 13 years, according to The Mirror.

The post was shared to Facebook, and he said: “My darling wife, best friend and soul mate flies free in spirit. “I have been the luckiest man in the world to spend time walking, dancing, laughing, praying, dreaming, singing, drumming, talking, travelling, crying, planning, hoping, loving, going wild, exploring, rebelling, forgiving, celebrating, playing, sharing secrets at dawn, opening hearts, minds and soul- alongside a woman of such depth, power, humour, humility, honour, intelligence and love- it is impossible to do justice to with the transient, flimsy power of words. “Ali is the bravest person I’ve ever met and she faced the last three years of cancer with dignity, grace and light.” Leah’s manager announced the news she passed away in an official statement that read: “It is with the deepest sadness that Leah Bracknell’s family confirm that Leah passed away in September, three years after her diagnosis with stage 4 lung cancer.

“They would like to thank all the public for their support and generosity which contributed to the extension and quality of her life over the past three years.” They continued: “Leah continued to embrace life and faced her illness with positivity. Many aspects of her journey can be found on her blog.” Her manager added: “Leah had an energy and enthusiasm for life, a kind heart and much love to give to those around her. “Her family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

The soap star launched her blog named Something Beginning With C in November 2017 which was documented with her experiences with the disease. In her final years, Leah was living in Sussex and teaching meditation and yoga classes in Balidon. Prior to landing her role in the ITV soap, Leah appeared in TV dramas Casualty, Doctors and Judge John Deed. Leah’s character Zoe Tate was known as the first lesbian to appear in British soaps.

The TV star won the Best Exit award at the British Soap Awards in May 2006 for Zoe Tate’s departure from Emmerdale. It was said that the mother-of-two left the show after being tricked into selling her family home. Emmerdale saw Leah’s character addressing a number of life struggles including mental health and alcoholism. Leah was also nominated for Most Popular Actress at the NTAs and Best Dramatic Performance at the British Soap Awards.

My darling wife, best friend and soul mate flies free in spirit.