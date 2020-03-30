Leeds planning transfer of Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala with or without promotion

Leeds have set their sights on a move for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala regardless of whether they secure promotion to the Premier League or not next season

Premier League hopefuls Leeds want to sign Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are well placed to bring top flight football back to Elland Road for the first time since 2004.

And though they don’t know when – or even if – their Championship campaign will resume, Leeds are already making plans for life in the Premier League.

Boro’s long-serving Spanish defender is on their hit list of potential recruits.

On-loan Brighton defender Ben White has been outstanding at the heart of the Leeds defence this term but the Seagulls are unwilling to sell him leaving Bielsa with a hole to fill alongside skipper Liam Cooper.

Ayala is out of contract this summer and will leave the Riverside even if Boro avoid relegation into League One.

The 29-year-old, who started his career at Liverpool, has been on Teesside for six years notching up almost 200 appearances before being sidelined through injury in January.

Leeds are not the only club interested in the Seville-born centre half , who will be available on a free transfer.

But a move which would not necessitate a house move, appeals to Ayala, who would also welcome the chance to work with Bielsa.