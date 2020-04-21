Leeds’ Richie Myler admits being no use helping wife train for SAS: Who Dares Wins

TV presenter Helen Skelton is taking part in Channel 4 show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ – but Leeds Rhinos star, and husband, Richie Myler admits being no use during her training

Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler has revealed how his wife gave him a harsh lesson in both physical and mental strength.

The 5ft 9in half back has become known for his toughness since Warrington made him the most expensive teenager in rugby league history 11 years ago.

But 29-year-old Myler admits he was found wanting when he offered to help TV celebrity Helen Skelton train for SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Countryfile presenter’s incredible list of past feats include setting two world records for a solo kayak journey along the 2,010-mile River Amazon.

And Myler says he had no doubt, after seeing her train, that she would cope with the intense demands of the Channel Four TV programme that started on Monday night.

He said: “She is definitely fitter than me and is 100 per cent tougher mentally. We are quite resilient as rugby players but Helen is in a different league.”

The pair trained over winter ahead of Skelton’s showdown, along with 11 other celebrities, with the SAS.

But Myler said he was happy to let his wife take the load, saying: “The conditioner at Leeds gave her a programme to follow.

“Our date days, when our kids were in school and nursery, saw us out running with Helen carrying a load of weights – not the most romantic date days!”

The pair would run up Otley Chevin, a landmark near their home that has one escarpment that rises steeply to 280metres above sea level.

Myler joked: “Helen had 30kg weights in her back pack. When we got about two thirds of the way up I said “I’ll have a go” and after about 100 metres I said ‘no thanks, you can have it back.’

“She’s also definitely fitter than me at running. As players we’re used to short bursts but Helen can run for ever and just doesn’t get tired.”

The winner of Who Dares Wins is a closely guarded secret and Myler admits he’ll watch the Series with huge admiration for his wife.

He said: “She said it was brutal. It’s more the mental side that’s draining – but she puts up with me and the kids so we’ve helped make her mentally strong!”

All Super League clubs have agreed pay cuts with their players, if they earn over a certain amount, to help them survive coronavirus.

Myler said: “Nobody is ever happy to take a pay cut but we are all fighting for the same goal, to make sure there is a game there for us all to go back to.

“We are all in this together and at the moment clubs aren’t financially viable. Nobody is questioning that clubs and livelihoods are at stake here.”