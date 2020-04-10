Leeds United legend Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Norman Hunter has coronavirus and the Leeds United hero is in hospital battling the illness after testing positive for COVID-19 as cases in the UK continue to rise

Leeds United legend Norman Hunter is currently in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 76-year-old former England international centre-half is being treated by the NHS after contracting COVID-19.

Elland Road supporters are wishing the club icon all the best on social media as he bids to fight the virus after Leeds confirmed the news.

In a statement, the club wrote: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

“Keep battling Norman, we are all with you.”

Hunter spent 17 years at the club, having become a fan favourite after rising up through the youth ranks.

He joined Leeds at the age of 15 in 1959 before making his first team debut in 1962.

Bristol City eventually signed him in 1976 for £40,000, the day before his 33rd birthday.

Hunter had been crowned Leeds’ Player of the Year in 1971 and enjoyed his best playing days while in a white shirt.

The defender also managed 28 appearances for England between 1965 and 1974.

He was a part of the 1966 World Cup winning squad, although never kicked a ball during the famous tournament.

Hunter went on to play for Barnsley before turning his attention to management.

He took on the role as player-manager there before also taking charge at Rotherham.

Leeds fans have sent various messages of support online, with one posting on Twitter: “You were a fighter on the pitch and your a fighter now we are all praying for you and your family MOT”.

Another added: “Best wishes for a complete recovery. We know what a fighter you are. Come on Norman.”

And a third said: “Stay strong Norman the #lufc family are right by your side and praying that you beat this #StayStrong #BeatCOVID19 #mot”.