Leeds United stars to net 2 per cent bonus from owner for deferring pay

Leeds United players agreed to a wage deferral amid the coronavirus outbreak but the Elland Road stars are now set to net a tasty bonus

Leeds United’s players are reportedly set to be handed a bonus following their decision to defer a portion of their wages.

The Whites were the first club to reach an agreement with their players over wage deferrals last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s believed the Elland Road outfit lose around £500,000 for every home match that does not take place with the last fixture being held back on March 7.

Professional football in England has been postponed since with clubs having to take drastic measures.

Leeds stars agreed to temporary wage cuts however the Daily Mail claim the Whites aces will end up being better off when the season resumes with over Andrea Radrizzani offering a two per cent bonus as a gesture of thanks.

Leeds sit top of the Championship with just nine games remaining as they look for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

And former Elland Road star David Prutton had praised the club for the decision to defer their wages.

He wrote for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The focus has been on the footballers to take the lead and it reflects well on Leeds as a squad that they have deferred their wages with little fuss or fanfare.

“It feels like a move which in its very essence is what Leeds United stands for; one in, all in.

“Everyone is in this together at Elland Road – good times, bad times, great times and globally concerning times, which is exactly where we are right now.

“It is something that will help those who aren’t decked out in all white carrying the hopes and dreams of supporters when it comes to three o’clock on a Saturday afternoon.

“It protects the people who are the bricks and mortar of the club – and that is vitally important.

“For playing staff and the senior members to have done this is admirable.

“Of course, the majority of footballers are aware of the privileged position they are in and in the short term it will affect them in some way.

“But for others at the football club this break could make a more substantial impact on their lives and it is good to see that they’ve all looked at the bigger picture.

“I think it’s a nod to the way they all respect everyone who is associated with Leeds United and the value they give them all.”