Leeds warned of ‘problem’ once Championship football returns after coronavirus

Leeds sit top of the Championship as they look to return to the Premier League but will not play again until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned Marcelo Bielsa’s side of the issues they face once Championship football returns.

The Whites are top of the table but will not play again until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elland Road has not seen Premier League football since 2004 with the Whites falling short in the Championship play-offs last season.

But, with no routine currently, Robinson believes his former side could struggle to get back up to speed whenever the season does resume.

“Players will be given programs like they are in pre-season,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“When you leave for the season you’re always given a program to follow which is obviously very light as you start and intensifies as you get nearer the start of the next season.

“The problem now is that there’s no due back date. When you’re in pre-season you can tailor a program to run until a set time.

“Now, at the moment, there’s no definite date to aim for but football is a 24/7 job now and the players will carry on doing their jobs and keeping fit to a certain level, and then it will be a case of getting together a week before the first game.

“The clubs will get back into the training grounds a week before, to get match fitness in the early part of the week and tactical ball work towards the end.”

Many believe the season will not return until after the April date with the FA confirming the current campaign can go on longer than June 1.

An FA statement read: “The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

“However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football.

“Additionally, we’ve collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April.”