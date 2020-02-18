Left wing protesters ambush Joe Biden with a COFFIN and chant ‘drop out, Joe’

Left-wing protesters have ambushed a Joe Biden Wall Street fundraiser with a coffin for his campaign and chants of ‘drop out Joe.’

Following dismal results in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden was attacked by the New York Communities for Change organisation as he left the bash in Manhattan on Thursday night.

‘Things are looking pretty grim,’ said one of the protesters as he gave a mock eulogy, ‘The campaign is pretty much done. The people have spoken. Young people have spoken.’

Biden was in midtown hoping to drum up around $1million from 250 big donors but was heckled on his way out with chants of, ‘Skip Nevada! Skip South Carolina! Go home early!’

We found @JoeBiden at his 250 person Wall Street fundraiser.

We had a message: DROP OUT JOE!

You don’t have to do this Joe.

You can skip Nevada. You can skip South Carolina. And go straight home to Deleware. pic.twitter.com/BKjB3trVSb

A guest list obtained by CNBC included former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, Centerview Partners’ Alan Hartman, Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, Blackstone operating chief Jonathan Gray, Snap Chairman Michael Lynton and former Obama economic advisor Jeffrey Zients, president of private equity firm Cranemere Group.

Senator Kamala Harris was also on the guest list for the event which was split across two restaurants at different stages of the day, Sarabeth’s and the nearby Wayfarer.

Biden reportedly attempted to reassure his supporters over the phone this week following his loss in New Hampshire, telling them: ‘I’ll be damned if we’re gonna lose this nomination to Donald Trump.’

The former Vice President was outstripped in Iowa last week and then again in New Hampshire this week where he came fourth and fifth respectively, as Bernie Sanders became the favorite to win the Democratic Primaries.

A moving eulogy on @JoeBiden’s 2020 campaign. pic.twitter.com/76AmZwTBma

Biden ducked out of the state on an early bus as his competitors lapped up their successes and now faces spooked donors looking to throw their cash behind another runner.

‘It wasn’t expected that he would perform great in Iowa or New Hampshire. But we did not anticipate that he would fare this poorly. It was a significant decline,’ one New York finance beast told the New York Post.

Biden meanwhile made a 13 minute phone call on Wednesday evening saying ‘there’s been no drop off in our endorsers.’

According to a recording of the call obtained by Politico, the former VP said: ‘I’ll be damned if we’re gonna lose this nomination, particularly if we’re gonna lose this nomination and end up losing an election to Donald Trump.’

He added that he ‘feels really good’ and was not attempting to ‘sugarcoat’ the situation. The situation being that Biden is now the 9/1 outsider to be the nominee, Sanders has steamed well ahead, with Bloomberg and Buttigieg lying between them in the field.

But Biden has pointed to his staying power in the South, saying on the call: ‘I think it’s going to be fairly hard for people like [Pete] Buttigieg to go South. I think it’s going to be awful hard for Amy [Klobuchar] — and they’re good people — to go South.’

Indeed two days ago in Columbia he told a campaign rally: ‘I’ve said many times you can’t be the Democratic nominee and you can’t win a general election as a Democrat unless you have overwhelming support from black and brown voters.’

In Iowa and New Hampshire white Democrats form the majority, whereas in South Carolina they make up two-thirds of the Democratic vote.

‘I know this is going to be the fight of my life,’ Biden told about 200 enthusiastic supporters gathered near the South Carolina Capitol.

‘We just heard from the first two of 50 states. Two of them,’ Biden said. ‘That´s the opening bell, not the closing bell.’

Still, there is little Democratic precedent for the kind of comeback Biden is trying to pull off. Since 1992, no Democrat has claimed the nomination in the modern primary system without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire.

Biden’s campaign had said for months they didn’t have to win either state, but that strategy didn’t necessarily consider finishing so far off the pace.

In recent days, Biden’s donor base has since grown nervous, raising questions about his financial viability if he doesn’t rebound quickly.