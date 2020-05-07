Legendary NFL coach Don Shula dies at 90

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Don Shula, the NFL’s all-time leader in coaching victories and the only coach to guide his team to an undefeated season, has passed away at 90.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed his death on Monday, posting a tweet saying he ‘passed away peacefully at his home this morning.’ A cause of death has not been released.

‘Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,’ read a Dolphins statement. ‘He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.’

A four-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, Shula finished his career with two Super Bowl victories and a career record of 347–173–6, including the postseason.

Shula’s illustrious football career began as a player in 1951, when his home state Cleveland Browns drafted him as a defensive back out of John Carroll University. But it wasn’t until 1963, when he was hired to coach the Baltimore Colts, that he became a household name.

Replacing his mentor, Weeb Ewbank, as the youngest head coach in NFL history at 33, Shula posted seven consecutive winning seasons in Baltimore. His Colts even won the NFL in 1968 before suffering one of football’s greatest upsets in Super Bowl III to the AFL-champion New York Jets.

New York’s victory, which had been famously predicted by Jets quarterback Joe Namath, is often credited with popularizing the Super Bowl because it helped AFL teams gain credibility. (After the AFL’s Kansas City Chiefs upset the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, the AFL and NFL merged in 1970)

Shula left Baltimore for Miami after the 1969 season and began a 26-year reign as one of the NFL’s iconic coaches.

He’ll be best remembered for the 1972 Dolphins, who finished 17-0 despite a mid-year injury to quarterback Bob Griese. Just as he had with the Colts in 1968, Shula turned to backup quarterback Earl Morrall and still managed to reach the Super Bowl, yet again.

This time, however, Shula had a healthy starting quarterback as Griese returned from injury and Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins, 14-7.

Shula’s Dolphins won the Super Bowl again the following year, finishing 15-2

The 2007 Patriots came close to matching the achievement by the ’72 Dolphins, winning their first 18 games before losing in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Shula appeared in six Super Bowls and reached the playoffs in four decades. He coached three Hall of Fame quarterbacks: Unitas, Griese and Dan Marino.

During his 26 seasons in Miami, Shula became an institution and looked the part, with a jutting jaw and glare that intimidated 150-pound sports writers and 300-pound linemen alike. His name adorns an expressway and an athletic club.

Shula’s only losing seasons came in 1976 and 1988, but he drew increasing criticism from fans and the media in his final years and retired in January 1996, with Jimmy Johnson replacing him.

Shula’s active retirement included plenty of travel and social events, but in 2000 he admitted he missed coaching.

‘When you do something for 26 years with an organization and have all the memories – some not so great, but mostly great memories – that’s when you miss it,’ he said.

Before his 1970s triumphs with Miami, Shula had a reputation as a coach who thrived during the regular season but couldn’t win the big games.

For instance, the 1964 Colts finished 12-2 and were widely seen as the league’s dominant before losing, 27-0, to Cleveland in the title game.

The aforementioned Super Bowl III defeat did not help that perception of Shula, but he responded to the criticism in Miami by building one of the NFL’s most memorable teams.

Shula’s first wife, Dorothy, died of breast cancer in 1991. The couple had five children together, including Dave, who briefly served as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Mike, a former college quarterback who coached at the University of Alabama.

He married Mary Anne Stephens in 1993.

Off the field, Shula was known as a devout Catholic and had a successful career as a celebrity endorser, lending his name to a line of steakhouses.

Shula’s brief foray into Hollywood included two cameos playing himself: Once on the HBO show Ballers in 2015, and before that he was in the 1994 film, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.