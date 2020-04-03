Leroy Sane ditched David Beckham’s player agency – and it could cost him Bayern Munich transfer

The Manchester City winger has not featured this season since suffering cruciate ligament damage in his knee during the Community Shield win over Liverpool in August

Leroy Sane’s decision to switch management agencies appears to have hindered his chances of landing a dream summer move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich.

The winger was on the verge of making the switch last year until a cruciate ligament injury scuppered the move, but the Bundesliga giants were expected to resume their assault on him this year.

According to Bild, Sane’s previous agent had negotiated terms with Bayern and the next step in the plan was to work out a deal with Manchester City.

However, shortly afterwards the City star decided to swap agents, moving from DB Ventures, which are headed by David Beckham, to move to LIAN Sports in an attempt to renegotiate for more money.

There are also now doubts about Sane’s mentality, with the recruitment team at the Allianz Arena eager to recruit players who put the team before the individual from all potential recruits.

Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic remains a big fan of the Germany international but others at the club are less keen.

Manager Hansi Flick is reportedly ‘sceptical’ and believes the Manchester City man could jeopardise the new team spirit he’s helped to build at the club and would rather sign RB Leipzig star Timo Werner.

Meanwhile, City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan has given an update on Sane’s injury situation.

“He’s feeling good,” he said. “It’s a weird situation for him because he was quite close to return but from my experience dealing with all the injuries I had, especially the first weeks being close to being back on the pitch with the team is a difficult situation because you have different feelings in your body and your body has to get used to it again.

“With the exercises and all the training you can’t be really 100 per cent ready when you’re not in your rhythm. Leroy was just at that point where he still felt kind of weird not 100 per cent ready but obviously mentally he was so motivated to come back and do well.

“He’s also a little bit frustrated that we have everything cancelled for the moment but on the other side you can also use the time now to work on the things he has struggled with a little bit and I see him doing good exercises in the gym so it’s a weird situation for him I guess.”