Lev Parnas can’t enter Senate public gallery due to ankle monitor

Lev Parnas, the indicted sidekick of Rudy Giuliani, arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial but watched the proceedings from a ‘safe’ location instead of the Senate visitors gallery.

Parnas could not enter the Senate chamber because of a GPS tracking device attached to his leg. No electronics are allowed during the trial.

After he and his attorney Joseph Bondy picked up tickets from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s office, Bondy said his client would be watching from a ‘safe’ place while he watched from the Senate chamber.

In a bizarre twist, Ted Cruz tweeted that Parnas had been ‘ejected’ from the public gallery, even though the indicted Soviet-born former Trump had not in fact tried to enter it.

Cruz’s tweet was apparently designed to imply he was an eyewitness and said: ‘Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp’

In fact no eyewitness saw such a scene raising the possibility that Cruz had in fact made it up.

Bondy and Parnas also told reporters on Capitol Hill that Parnas has additional recordings of the president, including some from Mar-a-Lago, with some being short videos and the other about 38 minutes long.

Bondy said some of them may be released.

Schumer said his office gave Parnas viewing tickets like they would do for any constituent from New York.

‘His lawyer called us up and asked for tickets like many New York constituents. And we said you can get tickets. We give them out to the many New Yorkers who have asked. I’m not sure Parnas would be allowed in because of the electronics around his ankle,’ he said during his press conference on Wednesday.

Parnas said he was willing to testify, adding that he would be a good addition to former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

‘My goal is hopefully to look at the senators and have them look at me and see that we need to call witnesses. The truth needs to come out. I’m here. I’m one of the most important witnesses. Me and John Bolton. The two of us put all the dots together,’ he said.

But Schumer said senators didn’t need to hear from Parnas, who is facing federal charges of illegal campaign contributions.

‘Lev Parnas wasn’t in the room where it happens,’ the senator said.

Parnas got permission from a New York judge for his bail conditions to be relaxed for him to come to Washington D.C. and attend the trial.

He and Bondy came down Wednesday morning via the train from New York and are expected to return later in the day.

Bondy wrote in a tweet: ‘Although we couldn’t arrange to have Lev Parnas watch the trial with us because his GPS ankle monitor is not allowed, Lev will join us in DC tomorrow to show support for a fair trial, with witnesses & evidence.’

Parnas and associate Igor Fruman had worked with Rudy Giuliani to try to convince Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

The two men have both been indicted.

Last week a tape revealed Trump appearing to order the firing of then-Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch – and the recording is in the hands of Congress and federal prosecutors.

The video was made during a fundraiser dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC and released on Saturday by an attorney for Parnas.

Parnas and Igor Fruman were present at the dinner, and Fruman made the video, an audio clip from which was previously released on Friday by ABC News.

Parnas found a copy of the full video that Fruman had sent to him, according to his attorney Joseph Bondy, who released the video and is lobbying for Parnas to be called to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.

The 83-minute video begins with a roving view of the place-settings at a table set for roughly 14 people, as people mingle in the background. Place cards for ‘Mr. President’ and Donald Trump Jr are seen in the middle of one of the long sides.

‘Some people may not want their picture taken, just be aware,’ a male voice is heard warning Fruman as he roams the room with his cell phone camera. Donald Trump is then seen entering to applause, and the phone is placed on the table filming the ceiling for the remainder of the dinner.

About 42 minutes into the video, Parnas appears to say, ‘The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start, is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration.’

Trump then appears to say, ‘Where? The ambassador to Ukraine?’

Parnas replies, ‘Yes. She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait’.’

A few seconds later, Trump appears to say, ‘Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.’

After the partial audio clip of the dinner leaked on Friday, Trump defended himself, saying he had every right to fire Yovanovitch.

‘I am not a fan of that ambassador,’ Trump said in an interview with Fox News defending his actions on Friday. ‘She wouldn’t put my picture up, she was an Obama appointee I believe.’

‘I make no bones about it,’ he continued. ‘I have every right, I want ambassadors that are chosen by me. I have a right to hire and fire ambassadors.’

Yovanovitch’s attorneys have already denied that she did not put his picture up. Yovanovitch was a career diplomat who had been appointed an ambassador by both George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Asked if the order to fire Yovanovitch was directed at Parnas, a fixer who arranged interviews in Ukraine for Giuliani as he pursued his freelance investigation into alleged corruption, Trump demurred.

‘I would probably say it was Rudy there or somebody,’ Trump responded when asked whom the order was directed at. Giuliani has no position in the federal government and is Trump’s personal attorney. It was unknown until now that he was at the dinner.

Trump has repeatedly claimed not to know Parnas, who has produced picture after picture of them together in multiple locations, including the White House, Mar-a-Lago and the Trump hotel D.C.

‘He’s somebody that I guess, based on pictures that I see, goes to fundraisers,’ Trump commented in the Friday interview, with Raymond Arroyo. The interview ran on Fox News, where Arroyo is a contributor, but he is also an anchor on the conservative Catholic EWTN channel, which was founded by TV nun Mother Angelica.

Trump also denied knowing Parnas 14 times in one White House question and answer session, then he denied it again on Wednesday, this time saying: ‘I don’t know him, other than he’s sort of like a groupie.’