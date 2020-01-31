Lev Parnas is in ANOTHER recording with Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associate Lev Parnas is in another video with President Trump – this time at an intimate high-dollar donor event at Mar-a-Lago.

The Washington Post published portions of the video Thursday, which showed Parnas – and also the nametag of his sidekick, Igor Fruman – attending an event in a gilded ballroom, as Trump is heard addressing the group.

‘When Trump would see us, he would call us “my boys,”‘ Parnas told The Post. ‘Me and Igor together? It’s not something you’d forget, particularly in that scene.’

Trump has tried to distance himself from Parnas and Fruman, especially after Parnas did a media tour and alleged that the president, indeed, had a master plot to hold up military aid in order to get the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a top 2020 political rival of Trump.

Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial centers around this scheme.

Last week in Davos, Switzerland, Trump described Parnas as a ‘conman.’

‘I don’t know him other then he’s sort of like a groupie, he shows up at fundraisers,’ Trump told reporters during an impromptu press conference at the World Economic Forum.

Parnas, though his lawyer, has pushed back.

His attorney, Joseph A. Bondy, gave The Washington Post the footage of Parnas at Mar-a-Lago. Parnas is seen posing for a photo with the president and also helping other guests take a picture with Trump.

That event was held ten days before the April 2018 dinner Parnas and Fruman had with Trump at the president’s D.C. hotel.

Bondy released footage of that gathering last week.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney who would go on to work with Parnas and Fruman, was at neither event, The Post said.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October on campaign finance law violations.