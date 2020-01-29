Lewis Capaldi shares a picture of himself sat on the TOILET at the Grammys

It’s his Grammy’s debut and he is nominated for the coveted Song of the Year award.

And despite it being his first appearance at the most prestigious music event of the year, Lewis Capaldi didn’t hold back as he attended the event on Sunday night.

The Before You Go singer, 23, ensured he left a lasting impression, as he posted a picture of himself sitting on the toilet at the event before taking to the red carpet.

Lewis smiled and gave fans a thumbs up as he offered a sneak peek inside his day at the awards ceremony, in the funny snap which he posted on his Twitter page.

In the very candid image, the Someone You Loved hitmaker was sat on a public toilet cubicle with his trousers down next to two toilet rolls.

In classic jokey fashion, Lewis captioned the snap: ‘#GRAMMYS BABY!!’.

Lewis kept it typically casual as he arrived at the bash wearing a basic white T-shirt teamed with a casual jacket and a pair of dark trousers.

Shunning the black-tie dress code, Lewis rocked a pair of black and white Vans to complete his effortless Grammys ensemble.

The Scottish native put on an animated display as he flashed a thumbs up, peace sign as well as cradling his stomach at one point.

During an interview on the red carpet, Lewis joked that he wished the camera wasn’t so close so his ‘big belly’ wasn’t on show.

He also revealed what he will be doing to celebrate his success if he bags the gong for his hugely successful single Someone You Loved.

The joker admitted he would be sinking pints and tucking into some good food as his way of celebrating the win.

Billed as music’s biggest night, the 62nd annual Grammy Awards sees Lizzo leading the nominations this year, with an impressive eight in total, including album and song of the year.

While Billie Eilish, who is the youngest singer in Grammy history to received nominations in all four main categories, and Lil Nas X are close behind with six each.

Global superstar Ariana Grande scooped five nominations for single 7 Rings and album Thank U, Next while Taylor Swift earned three for the event, hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year in a row.

Sounding off the British contingent is Ed Sheeran, whose No. 6 Collaborations Project is up for Best Pop Album, as well as Ella Mai, who has earned a Best R&B Album nom for her self-titled debut record.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is up for Song of The Year with his single Someone You Loved while English songstress Yola picked up Best New Artist and Best Americana nominations.

The Chemical Brothers, who were nominated in the three categories, took away two awards before the live broadcast for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The dance act and English artist FKA Twigs were both nominated for Best Music Video but ultimately lost to Lil Nas X in the pre-broadcast award announcements.

Elsewhere, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and James Blake are battling against each other in the Best Alternative Album category against Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend and Big Thief.

British rockers Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Rock Album while Bones UK are up for Best Rock Performance.

And while it’s a night of celebrating, it’s also a night for remembering with The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan, and murdered rap star Nipsey Hussle earning posthumous nominations for their music.