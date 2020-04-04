Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso verdict dropped by former F1 team-mate Jenson Button

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been hailed by 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are “immense talents” and rank among the top six F1 drivers Jenson Button ever faced. Hamilton has written his name in the history books since breaking into the world of F1 with McLaren back in 2007.

The Brit secured his first World Drivers’ Championship in just his second season in the sport and has won five of the past six titles with Mercedes to go within reach of record-holder Michael Schumacher. Alonso, meanwhile, will have harboured ambitions of matching Schumacher following his back-to-back titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 but will be content with a pair of championship trophies. Hamilton and Alonso’s quality was clear for all to see when the duo raced against each other as McLaren team-mates over the course of the 2007 campaign. And one of the men who was there to witness the battle was their on-track rival Button, who got his hands on the World Drivers’ Championship with Brawn in 2009.

Button has now ranked Hamilton and Alonso, both of whom he was team-mates with at McLaren during his own F1 career, among his all-time top drivers. “It’s going to be my six while I’ve been racing because it’s the only way I can really judge them because I’ve been on the track with them,” Button told Sky Sports F1. “I always find it difficult comparing someone like [Juan Manuel] Fangio to someone like Lewis; decades apart, completely different sport. “So for me I would stick Lewis in there, Lewis Hamilton. Fernando Alonso. I’ve been team-mates with both of them – immense talents in very different ways.” Button, who left the world of F1 behind in 2017, also hailed Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen as two of the best drivers he came up against.