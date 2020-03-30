Lewis Hamilton compared to Roger Federer as F1 champion’s secret uncovered by Damon Hill

Lewis Hamilton’s longevity at the top of F1 has been compared to Roger Federer’s enduring ability by 1996 champion Damon Hill.

Lewis Hamilton is a “phenomenon” who has ensured none of his immense talent has ever gone to waste. That is the verdict of former F1 driver Damon Hill, who believes the reigning champion is now up there in the pantheon of sporting greats alongside the likes of Roger Federer.

Hamilton outlined his status as the man to beat in F1 as dominant display after dominant display secured him a sixth World Drivers’ Championship title last year. The Mercedes driver is now just seven race wins and a title shy of matching the respective hauls of the legendary Michael Schumacher. At 35, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid, with just Alfa Romeo’s 40-year-old talisman Kimi Raikkonen his senior. The Brit shows no sign of slowing down, however, having matched his own record number of 11 Grand Prix victories in a season on the way to a third title on the bounce in 2019.

Hill has now compared Hamilton to Federer, who remains one of tennis’ top dogs even at the age of 38 and as he approaches retirement. The 1996 F1 champion has identified the secret to Hamilton’s longevity at the pinnacle of motorsport – never taking his natural ability for granted. “He is starting to resemble in stature the likes of Roger Federer,” said Hill, in the March 2020 edition of the official Formula 1 magazine. “Year-in, year-out he keeps coming back to the front. It takes an enormous amount of talent but it’s no good on its own. “He has nurtured it, applied it, looked after it, not spent it unwisely. He is a phenomenon.”