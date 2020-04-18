Lewis Hamilton fears squashed after Bernie Ecclestone advises Mercedes to sell off F1 team

Lewis Hamilton has won five of his six F1 titles with Mercedes and Bernie Ecclestone says the reigning champion knows how to look after himself.

Lewis Hamilton will be fine if Mercedes quit F1 because he’s always positioned himself to achieve his goals. That is the verdict of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who thinks the German car manufacturers should sell off their Silver Arrows operation at the end of the coming season.

Hamilton has enjoyed immense success while being powered by Mercedes engines throughout his career at the top level of motorsport. The 35-year-old won his first title while driving a Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2007 and has since secured five more since switching teams to link up with Toto Wolff and co. Ecclestone says Mercedes should put their F1 team up for sale when the delayed 2020 campaign draws to a close later this year. But he insists nobody should have any fears over what that might mean for Hamilton, who is approaching the twilight of his career.

“Mercedes will definitely find a buyer who will successfully continue the team,” Ecclestone told German outlet Sport1. “Lewis has been very lucky so far, always had the best car and the best team. The best of everything. You don’t have to worry about him.” Ecclestone’s comments on Hamilton’s future come after he urged Mercedes chiefs to quit F1 while they’re ahead. “I met the current Mercedes boss Ola Kallenius when he was still managing the Mercedes F1 engine factory in Brixworth,” Ecclestone said. “So he knows what it’s about. “At the moment, however, he has other problems than his Formula 1 project. But I am deeply impressed by how I see him leading the company through the emissions scandal and the corona crisis into the future.