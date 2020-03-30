Lewis Hamilton fired stern F1 title warning as Valtteri Bottas reveals stance on rivals

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 crown is in the sights of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton should expect a fierce battle with Valtteri Bottas this season with his Mercedes team-mate desperate to end his reign as the king of F1. Hamilton will start the delayed 2020 campaign with six World Drivers’ Championships to his name and a record-equalling seventh in his sights.

Bottas will be out to stop the Brit matching the achievements of the legendary Michael Schumacher, though, as he looks to write his own name in the history books. Bottas finished a career-best second in the drivers’ standings last year but there was still a gulf between him and champion Hamilton. However, the Finn is determined to secure glory this time around and has fired a stern warning to Hamilton and the rest of the title contenders on the grid. Bottas, who was quickest in pre-season testing last month, insists he is not in awe of his rivals and will be looking to get the better of all of them as 2020 unfolds.

“Goal for the season is to be world champion. Nothing else,” Bottas told F1. “In the field, I don’t admire any other driver. If I would, I should stay home, because I’m there to compete against them and to beat them.” Bottas is one of the oldest drivers on the grid at the age of 30 but he says he is yet to reach his optimum level. “I think my strongest skill as a driver is the hunger, the will to improve,” Bottas said. “I’m quite self critical. I still haven’t reached my peak. I’m 30 years old now. I’m still developing.” Bottas is approaching his eighth season on the F1 grid and he says racing is still as fun as when he started as a kid.