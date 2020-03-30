Lewis Hamilton future update as Toto Wolff reveals stance on Mercedes to Aston Martin move

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s partnership at Mercedes might be set to continue with the team principal ruling out a move to become Aston Martin chief executive.

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a boost with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff not interested in the prospect of becoming Aston Martin chief executive. Speculation arose earlier this month that Wolff might quit Mercedes’ F1 operation after he jetted back from the cancelled Australian Grand Prix with billionaire Racing Point backer Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll has just pumped millions of pounds into Aston Martin and Racing Point will carry their name from the 2021 season. Wolff had been tipped to head up Aston Martin’s road car division once Stroll fully takes charge, which would mean him leaving F1 behind. However, Wolff has now revealed his stance on the prospective switch to become chief executive and it seems his partnership with Hamilton may be set to continue beyond the 2020 season. “The story is not true, I am not going to be the CEO of Aston Martin,” Wolff told German outlet Motorsport-Total.com.

It is claimed Wolff merely boarded the jet out of Melbourne along with Stroll because they were both heading to the Maldives. The Austrian is said to be keen on investing in Aston Martin and potentially taking on a managerial role in the future but that he is not interesting in becoming the British car manufacturer’s chief executive. News of Wolff having no plans to become Aston Martin chief executive might have an impact on Hamilton as he considers whether to sign a new contract at Mercedes. The 35-year-old has previously stated his future is tied into that of Wolff and, with his boss seeming set to stay put for now, he may decide to do so too. Speaking at the FIA’s annual awards gala in December, Hamilton said: “I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 so it’s really hard to imagine myself being anywhere else.