Lewis Hamilton future update as Toto Wolff reveals stance on Mercedes to Aston Martin move

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s partnership at Mercedes might be set to continue with the team principal ruling out a move to become Aston Martin chief executive.
Lewis Hamilton has been handed a boost with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff not interested in the prospect of becoming Aston Martin chief executive. Speculation arose earlier this month that Wolff might quit Mercedes’ F1 operation after he jetted back from the cancelled Australian Grand Prix with billionaire Racing Point backer Lawrence Stroll.
Stroll has just pumped millions of pounds into Aston Martin and Racing Point will carry their name from the 2021 season.
Wolff had been tipped to head up Aston Martin’s road car division once Stroll fully takes charge, which would mean him leaving F1 behind.
However, Wolff has now revealed his stance on the prospective switch to become chief executive and it seems his partnership with Hamilton may be set to continue beyond the 2020 season.
“The story is not true, I am not going to be the CEO of Aston Martin,” Wolff told German outlet Motorsport-Total.com.
It is claimed Wolff merely boarded the jet out of Melbourne along with Stroll because they were both heading to the Maldives.
The Austrian is said to be keen on investing in Aston Martin and potentially taking on a managerial role in the future but that he is not interesting in becoming the British car manufacturer’s chief executive.
News of Wolff having no plans to become Aston Martin chief executive might have an impact on Hamilton as he considers whether to sign a new contract at Mercedes.
The 35-year-old has previously stated his future is tied into that of Wolff and, with his boss seeming set to stay put for now, he may decide to do so too.
Speaking at the FIA’s annual awards gala in December, Hamilton said: “I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 so it’s really hard to imagine myself being anywhere else.
“What we’ve built in the period that I’ve been there over the last seven years – but obviously Mercedes have been working for longer than that – is, at the moment, it’s dominant, it’s a strong force.
“And I think it’s taken us time to build that, to build the strength in depth from within and have the consistency we’ve had.
“It’s not that’s just come over night and other teams don’t currently have the elements that we have in place and it takes time to build those things.
“Would it be the same without Toto? I don’t think so. But he’s gotta do what’s right for him and, just like I’ll know what’s right for me when I have to make the decision, he has to make the right decision for him and what’s best for him and his family and his future. And change is also sometimes a good thing.”
Ferrari are understood to be interested in luring Hamilton to Maranello if they cannot agree a new deal with Sebastian Vettel and the Brit opts to walk away from Mercedes when his contract expires in the winter.