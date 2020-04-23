Lewis Hamilton given boost as F1 chief Toto Wolff invests £37m in ‘Mercedes B team’

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a boost as Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff remains “totally committed” to remaining in charge despite investing £37million in Aston Martin.

The six-time F1 champion is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the 2020 season but has previously stated that Wolff’s commitment to the team would be a factor in him signing a new deal. Wolff had been linked with taking on a role in the road car division of Aston Martin, who will join the grid next season when Racing Point are rebranded. However, the Austrian not only denied those rumours at the time but has done so once again, following his investment in the British sports car company. A spokesman for Wolff has told the Daily Mail that he is committed to remaining in charge of Mercedes, which they claim is confirmation that makes Hamilton more likely to agree to a new contract.

Wolff’s stake in Aston Martin is 4.77 per cent, though that will be watered down next week. “Fully diluted following the pending rights issue, this investment will represent a 0.95 per cent stake in the company,” Wolff’s spokesman said. “It is a financial investment and Toto’s partnership and executive roles with Mercedes are unaffected by the transaction.”

However, this investment is small compared to Wolff’s 30 per cent stake in Mercedes’ F1 team. And while Mercedes already have a close relationship with Aston Martin, as they supply engines for their road cars, one F1 insider feels they could become the German car company’s second team on the grid. “It is clear that Aston are now Mercedes’ B team,” an F1 insider told the Daily Mail. As for Hamilton’s new deal, Wolff has previously stressed that money hasn’t been an issue in the past and it has more to do with the driver’s freedom and the projects he wants to undertake. “You need to respect that a sporting superstar at the peak of his ability, and at the peak of his career, has a limited lifespan where he is able to earn this kind of super money,” Wolff said in February.