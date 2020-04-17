Lewis Hamilton hailed as present-day Michael Schumacher by brother Nic – ‘It’s incredible’

Lewis Hamilton has won six F1 titles and can go level with Michael Schumacher on seven this year.

Lewis Hamilton is the equivalent of Michael Schumacher for today’s generation of F1 enthusiasts. That is the opinion of Hamilton’s younger brother Nic, who says he’s the Mercedes star’s “biggest fan”.

Hamilton is on course to become the most-successful driver in the history of F1 with Schumacher’s race wins and title records in his sights. The 35-year-old needs just seven more Grand Prix victories and one World Drivers’ Championship to go level with the legendary German. There’s nothing stopping him continuing his career at the pinnacle of motorsport, where he’s shone since making his debut with McLaren back in 2007, for another few seasons. Hamilton’s brother Nic has been there every step of the way for the six-time champion and he’s now opened up on his “incredible” story. “I could talk about him forever because my life has revolved around him – but not through hateful eyes, just pure pride,” said Hamilton, on Sky Sports‘ In The Pink podcast. “I’m his biggest fan.

“I don’t think he realises how much he means to me. I’m so, so, so proud of him, and to see where he’s come from, being a poor black kid with actually not much going for him, to now be known as one of the most influential sporting athletes in the world, means so much to me. “I still can’t believe he’s doing that because who are we to have this sort of effect on people? We’re just a normal family. “I remember the days of karting and kids were wearing Michael Schumacher helmets. When you asked kids what they wanted to do when they were older, they said they wanted to be the next Michael Schumacher. “Now it’s: ‘I want to be the next Lewis Hamilton’. You see helmets of Lewis. And now different colours of creeds are being involved in motorsport, and I think that’s down to Lewis’ impact on the sport.