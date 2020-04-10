Lewis Hamilton pinpoints secret to success as F1 star opens up on Ayrton Senna inspiration

Lewis Hamilton is a six-time F1 champion and is a firm believer in manifesting desires.

Lewis Hamilton says manifesting what he wants to achieve and then putting in the hard yards has been vital to his success on the F1 stage. The Mercedes driver goes into the delayed 2020 season with a target on his back having won the past three World Drivers’ Championships on the spin.

Hamilton’s personal haul now stands at six titles and he’s just one adrift of the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record tally. Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc head up the list of drivers who would love to end the 35-year-old’s spell of dominance. Hamilton has now revealed what he thinks has been crucial to making him the man to beat in the world of F1. “I truly believe in manifesting things,” Hamilton told F1. “If you have a goal or a dream, I think you have to speak it into existence. “And then you have to work towards it. I wanted to be a Formula 1 driver. I am. I wanted to be a world champion. I am.”

Hamilton could be forgiven for looking at rising stars Verstappen and Leclerc with some trepidation as he approaches the twilight of his career. But the former McLaren ace insists his confidence is unwavering as he attempts to perform to the standards set by his hero Ayrton Senna. “Every single one of us athletes believes we’re the best,” Hamilton said. “If you start to compare yourself to someone else you can easily start to doubt yourself. “There’s not a single driver or other racer that inspires me. I’m inspired by one driver and that was Ayrton Senna.” Senna tragically died in 1994 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix.