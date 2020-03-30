Lewis Hamilton ranked above Michael Schumacher, F1 rivals as ‘best ever’ by Johnny Herbert

Lewis Hamilton is the reigning F1 champion and former driver Johnny Herbert is a huge fan of the Mercedes man.

Lewis Hamilton is the best driver Johnny Herbert has ever seen take to the F1 track. Hamilton is still riding the crest of the wave generated by his sixth World Drivers’ Championship title win last year.

The Mercedes ace is now just seven race victories and one title away from equalling the achievements of the legendary Michael Schumacher. Hamilton is considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all time and that’s a status Herbert agrees with. Former Benetton and Lotus driver Herbert has now ranked Hamilton above the likes of Schumacher and his contemporaries. And he’s claimed the 35-year-old is operating at the peak of his powers following years of improvement and honing his craft. “He is the best I have ever watched on track,” said Herbert, in the March 2020 edition of the official Formula 1 magazine.

“Lewis’ ability to dig something out in qualifying when he needs a tenth or two in that last run; he does it – pulls it out of the bag. “His racecraft and race brain has got better and better. This is probably the peak of Lewis Hamilton.” Hamilton will have to wait until at least June to start his charge for a seventh F1 title with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the sport’s 2020 schedule. The Australian, Chinese and Monaco Grands Prix have been cancelled, while the Bahrain, Vietnam, Spanish and Dutch races are on hold. June 7’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has been pinpointed as the new starting point for the 2020 F1 season. Former F1 driver Martin Brundle recently revealed how he believes Mercedes will be the team to beat once again this year following an impressive showing at February’s pre-season testing.