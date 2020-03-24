Lewis Hamilton showing ‘zero coronavirus symptoms’ despite contact with Idris Elba

The start of the Formula 1 season has been pushed back with several races postponed due to the COVID-19 global outbreak

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he is showing “zero coronavirus symptoms” amid fears about that the Formula 1 star may have contracted coronavirus.

The reigning world champion recently attended an event with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who have both since tested positive for COVID-19.

However, writing on his Twitter, the 35-year-old confirmed that he has been self-isolating since he found out the news.

And that he is feeling healthy, as well as counting to work out and prepare for the F1 season if and when it returns.

“Hey guys, I hope you’re all staying positive, and keeping busy and healthy,” he tweeted.

“There’s been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day.

“I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is ok.

“I did speak to my doctor and double-checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people.

“The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance yourself as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

“Thank you for all the messages. I’m sending you positivity and love from afar. Keep safe. #TeamLH.”

Multiple Formula 1 Grands Prix have been postponed for the time being, and it remains unclear when the season will begin.