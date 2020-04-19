Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari verdict dropped by F1 hero Jarno Trulli – ‘anything can happen’

Lewis Hamilton would have no problems if he was to swap Mercedes for Ferrari, says former F1 driver Jarno Trulli.

Lewis Hamilton would easily adjust to life at Ferrari if he decides to call time on his spell at Mercedes. That is the opinion of former F1 driver Jarno Trulli, who admits Mercedes will be desperate to keep hold of the six-time champion.

Hamilton is expected to sign a new, mega-money Mercedes contract in the coming weeks but speculation will rumble on until he puts pen to paper. Ferrari have long been touted as the 35-year-old’s most likely destination if he opts to walk away from F1’s dominant force. Trulli, who raced in more than 250 Grands Prix over the course of an F1 career which took in spells at Minardi, Prost, Jordan, Renault, Toyota and Lotus, has now offered his verdict on the potential switch. And the Italian can see Hamilton settling in quickly if he makes the blockbuster move, which is now looking increasingly unlikely.

“Lewis Hamilton is the best driver so I would not see any problem with him at Ferrari,” Trulli told Omnisport. “For sure, Mercedes are not very keen to let him go. “He is an emblematic figure at Mercedes and has won so much with the team, so it would be such a pity to let go of a driver who has been there for many years. But anything can happen.” Hamilton is the reigning F1 champion and will this year go in search of a seventh title to equal the record haul of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher. The Brit had been seen as an option to potentially replace the underperforming Sebastian Vettel at Schumacher’s old team.