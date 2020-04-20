Lewis Hamilton works with David Beckham on Together At Home to support coronavirus workers

Lewis Hamilton is collaborating with a host of big names to support healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Lewis Hamilton is set to appear alongside David and Victoria Beckham as celebrities from around the world show their support for healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Elton John, Alicia Keys and The Rolling Stones will join the sporting superstars in the live broadcast of Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home Special on Saturday night.

The event, which will be shown across the planet, is aimed at supporting healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation (WHO) as they tackle the medical crisis. More than 155,000 people have now died worldwide after contracting the coronavirus Covid-19, with more than 14,000 of those lives claimed in the UK. Social distancing and lockdown measures have been enforced by governments and the Together At Home Special is also aimed at raising awareness of needing to adhere to these restrictions to help curb the spread of the deadly illness. Hamilton and the Beckhams are likely to offer words of encouragement while appearing on the stream, which singer Lady Gaga has played a key role in organising.

Musical artists are set to weigh in with their own contributions in the latest of a series of virtual, no-contact concerts. The Together At Home Special will be streamed live on YouTube from 7pm (BST), with viewers able to tune in . Global Citizen say more broadly that they are “calling on governments, big business and billionaires to step up” to boost the fight against coronavirus, while individuals are being asked to pledge to stay at home. Last week, Hamilton paid tribute to the “real heroes” of the NHS as they battle to save the lives of thousands of patients who have contracted Covid-19 in the UK.