Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes future in doubt as Toto Wolff drops hint he could quit F1 team

Lewis Hamilton has entered the final year of his contract with Mercedes and his future with the team has been cast into doubt after Toto Wolff missed a critical meeting about securing the financial future of F1.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolff and Racing Point owner, Lawrence Stroll, didn’t take part in the meeting to discuss a rescue package for Formula One. The report claims the two men travelled back together from Australia after the race was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stroll has recently bought a major shareholding in Aston Martin and this latest action has led to speculation that Wolff is being lined up to take over as chief executive of the British sports car company. If Wolff leaves Mercedes it cold have a dramatic knock-on effect for Hamilton’s future at the Silver Arrows. JUST IN: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff identifies biggest threat to Lewis Hamilton F1 title hopes

The 35-year-old has previously made it known that Wolff’s future at the team will be a factor in whether he renews his contract with Mercedes. Racing Point is set to be renamed Aston Martin next year after Stroll obtained a 25 per cent holding in the business earlier this month. There has been speculation that Hamilton may leave Mercedes and join Ferrari next season, as Sebastian Vettel is also in the final year of his current contract. DON’T MISS Valtteri Bottas the perfect team-mate as Lewis Hamilton eyes up Michael Schumacher record [COMMENT] Sebastian Vettel retirement prediction made by F1 chief Ross Brawn [COMMENT] Lewis Hamilton puts the brakes on a new Mercedes contract – ‘I don’t like rushing things’ [INTERVIEW]

Ferrari have already locked down one seat, when Charles Leclerc signed a new five-year contract with them, however, they have yet to agree a new deal with the German four-time world champion. The Italian team also came under fire from other bosses during the three-and-a-half-hour F1 meeting about the future of the sport. The report claims that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto came under fierce attack from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and McLaren’s chief Zak Brown. The 2021 season was set to see the introduction of a raft of new regulations but it has now been agreed by the FIA and all 10 teams that this will be delayed by a year to 2022. It was also agreed that the Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled and the Dutch and Spanish races have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.