Lewis Hamilton’s special quality revealed by ex-McLaren chief Ron Dennis in classy message

Lewis Hamilton is incredibly grateful and will never forget the people who helped lay the foundations for his successful career in F1. That’s according to former McLaren chief Ron Dennis, who’s described himself as a “surrogate” father to the 35-year-old.

Hamilton burst onto the F1 scene with McLaren in 2007 after emerging as one of the world’s top young racing talents. Dennis helped nurture the Brit as he battled Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen for the title in his first season at the pinnacle of motorsport. Hamilton won his first World Drivers’ Championship a year later under the watchful eye of Dennis and his McLaren colleagues. Hamilton has gone on to secure five more titles since leaving McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 F1 campaign. And he’s now within reach of the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record hauls of 91 Grand Prix wins and seven World Drivers’ Championships.

Dennis, who in 2017 left the McLaren Group he founded, has now shed light on Hamilton’s special trait in a classy message about the reigning F1 champion. “Lewis has matured over the years,” Dennis told Sky Sports News. “It’s inevitable, because it comes with age. What I like about him is he doesn’t forget. “Our relationship was very much positioned as father and son, surrogate father and son. And I don’t think Anthony would ever be uncomfortable with that [description]. “And I don’t always agree with some of the things that he says or some of the things he does. But I can know one thing; he will never, ever not appreciate the help that he received from certain people, his father and most definitely myself.