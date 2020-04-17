Libya to impose 24-hours curfew to fight COVID-19

The UN-backed government of Libya on Wednesday declared a 24-curfew in the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN-backed government said that curfew starts on April 17 and will last for 10 days. Only pedestrians will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time (5 a.m. to 10 a.m. GMT), the UN-backed government said.

The UN-backed government also said that small convenient shops, bakeries and shipping vehicles will be allowed to work from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time.

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 35, including 9 recoveries and one death, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Libyan authorities have taken a series of measures against the COVID-19, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, and banning mass gatherings and movements among cities.

Libya announced its first COVID-19 case on March 24.