‘Life-threatening’ rains and flash floods rage across the Deep South

Dangerous storms raged across the deep South dumping heavy rains on Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, triggering ‘life-threatening’ flash floods that inundated roads and forced schools to close.

Flood alerts and warnings are in effect 7million people stretching from eastern Texas to western North Carolina through Tuesday morning with three to seven inches of rain predicted to fall in flood watch areas.

Dozens of roads were left under water in low-lying areas across the Tennessee Valley after hours of rain pummeled the area, trapping cars in flooded streets in downtown Birmingham.

Harrowing video of the extreme weather shows downed trees, vehicles leaving wakes behind them on flooded roads in Yazoo City, Mississippi, and neighborhoods under water.

Large swathes of North and Central Alabama were placed under a flash flood warning Monday evening.

Many parts of Alabama are still reeling from heavy rain last week, and the severe weather is forecast to last for through Wednesday.

About 1.30p CST, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham warned that ‘life-threatening’ flash flooding was occurring in Tuscaloosa County.

Alabama suffered the brunt of the heavy rains that swelled streets and left cars stranded in deep water.

Students in Jefferson County and Lawrence County in Alabama were dismissed early due to the dangerous floods. Several school districts in Mississippi also dismissed students early on Monday.

More than two inches of rain fell during the day in some areas. The National Weather Service reported another four inches could fall by Tuesday evening.

The pounding deluge is expected to continue in the next coming days.

In addition to the flash flood risk, the South may see severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, brief tornadoes and hail, affecting 2million people from eastern Texas through northern Louisiana and central Mississippi, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.

After Tuesday the potentially severe storms are expected to move across the region.

Flash flood warnings and watches are in place stretching from eastern Texas into the western Carolinas.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said some of its rivers and lakes had received as much as 400% of their normal rainfall for this time of year.

In Homewood, Alabama, the ground was so saturated with water that it could no longer support trees, sending some toppling into the streets.

On Monday more than 4,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi lost electricity due to power outages in the severe weather.

The storm system will also effect the East Coast, bringing light to moderate snow through Tuesday morning in New England, but less than an inch of snow is predicted to accumulate.

By Thursday the system will pummel the East Coast with heavy rain from New England to northern Florida.

In the Midwest snow and winds are possible as well in New England.