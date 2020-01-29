Lil Nas X wins first-ever Grammy Award for Best Music Video for Old Town Road during 2020 pre-show

He was one of the year’s biggest breakout stars.

And Lil Nas X was honored with his very first Grammy on Sunday night, as he was awarded Best Music Video for his song Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The singer initially shared his delight, tweeting: ‘THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!’

But he later deleted his remark, along with an Instagram post, out of respect for the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Nas told fans: ‘didn’t mean any disrespect to kobe with that announcement. the news made me sad too! sending love to those grieving.’

Earlier, he shared his delight at the preshow as he was honored.

‘Let me just hold it,’ Lil Nas X said when he went to accept the golden gramophone.

With a big beaming smile on his face, he then kept it short and sweet and added a simple: ‘Thank you.’

Not long after, Nas earned his second trophy of the night, winning for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Old Town Road with Cyrus.

In all he went into the ceremony with six nominations that also included: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Old Town Road beat out fellow nominees: Gary Clark Jr. (This Land), Tove Lo (Glad He’s Gone), The Chemical Brothers (We’ve Got To Try) and FKA Twigs (Cellophane).

In another win, video director Calmatic and video producers Melissa Larsen, Saul Levita and Candice Dragonas took home trophies for their work on the Old Town Road, according to the Grammy Award web-page .

The song has turned into a phenomenon of sorts after debuting at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; number 19 on the Hot Country Songs and number 36 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Old Town Road would later shoot all the way to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cyrus was a big supporter of the song, which led to him being the featured vocalist in an April 2019 remix.

The collaboration turned out to be huge success.

The video for the song with Cyrus dropped in May and has since garnered more than 425 million views, as of January 26, 2020.