Linda Lusardi: Dancing On Ice star ‘extremely ill with coronavirus’

Linda Lusardi, 61, revealed she has contracted coronavirus while responding to a fan on Twitter. She broke the terrible news after the fan asked for a video message for their grandfather who is currently in lockdown in Spain.

The former glamour model apologised to the user before saying: “I am extremely ill with corona at the moment.” The TV star didn’t provide further details on her situation, but messages soon started rolling in from other fans wishing her a speedy recovery. The user who made the request was quick to send their love: “Oh my goodness! I feel terrible for even tweeting you about this! I hope you are much, much better soon.” Another wrote: “Take care, Linda. Thinking of you.”

“Get well soon Linda take care and rest up,” a third advised. A fourth said: “Prayers your way.” Others wrote: “So sorry to hear you’re feeling bad and have caught this horrid sickness. Praying for you”. The Loose Women star appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008, finishing in eight place with pro partner Daniel Whiston.

Linda has joined a growing list of celebs who have currently come down with the deadly virus. Actor Idris Elba revealed he too had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Taking to Instagram, he reassured his fans he “felt OK” and not to panic. The 47-year-old also made a video with his wife Sabrina, where he said: “Hey what’s up guys, so look, this morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive. He added: “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realised I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.

“I found out last Friday they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today. “Look, this is serious, now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands”. He revealed Sabrina hasn’t been tested but feels OK. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also came down with the virus while filming in Australia. Taking to social media last week, the national treasure revealed he and Rita were in isolation Down Under.

Yesterday he posted an update of how the two are feeling, saying: “Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. “Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points,” he said, accompanying the post with a photo of typewriter he brought along for his travels. “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve,” he added.

