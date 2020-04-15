Linda Tripp dead: How did Linda Tripp die?

Linda Tripp, who was perhaps best known for the secret conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky which led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 has died. But how did Linda Tripp die?

Linda Tripp, whose secret conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, died on Wednesday, her son-in-law told The New York Post. She was 70.

Tripp had been ill and was reportedly on her deathbed Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from her daughter. Allison Tripp Foley posted on Facebook on Tuesday night: “My mommy is leaving this earth. “I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. “Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime.”

She added she was at her 70-year-old mother’s bedside before later making her facebook profile private. Tripp’s son-in-law, Thomas Foley, told The New York Post on Wednesday afternoon she had died. Foley added her illness was unrelated to the coronavirus. Foley said: “Look it’s hard to talk right now. Linda has passed on.”

How did Linda Tripp die? Tripp died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than a week ago. She had taken herself to hospital after suffering from stomach pains. Diane Spreadbury, one of Tripp’s closest friends for more than two decades, spoke to DailyMail.com and described her as “a wonderful person”. She said, ‘We were like sisters. I loved her. I’m heartbroken right now.

“But I’m glad for her that it was very peaceful. I’ve been told she died with a smile on her face. ‘We had discussed death many times and spoke of it together when she faced breast cancer 18 years ago. It wasn’t something that she was afraid of.” Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no funeral. Instead, a private interment and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Tripp leaves behind her husband Dieter Rausch, her daughter, and a son named Ryan. She also had seven grandchildren and had previously described them as the “joys of our lives”.

When news of Tripp being ‘near-death’ came on Tuesday, Monica Lewinsky, 46, acknowledged Tripp in her own social media message on Wednesday. Lewinsky tweeted: “No matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. “I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.” In 1999, Lewinsky gave evidence against Tripp after details of their private conversations were revealed to the world.

