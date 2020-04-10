Lionel Messi slams ‘fake news’ reports over Barcelona future in strong Instagram post

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi had been linked with a sensational move to either Inter Milan or Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. But the Nou Camp legend has slammed reports on social media

Lionel Messi has fired shots on Instagram amid reports that he’s edging towards a Barcelona exit.

Rumours have been circulating in recent days that the diminutive superstar could be ready to join Inter Milan, or Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

South American news outlet TNT sensationally suggested Inter were ready to offer up Lautaro Martinez as bait for his services.

However, the Nou Camp legend has slammed reports that he’s ready to end his tenure in Catalonia.

“This is fake news and the same is true for the media reports about Newell’s. Both are false,” wrote Messi on his Instagram Stories. “Fortunately nobody believes them…”

Barca confirmed a hefty wage reduction last week to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have agreed to cut their pay packet by 70 per cent.

The move is designed to ensure all non-playing staff receive their wages in full.

It’s been suggested there was some disagreement between players and directors on the scale of reduction.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, however, insists Messi never opposed the call.

“Messi told me from day one that this reduction had to be made,” he told Spanish daily Sport.

“This proposal came from the captains. It is a gesture that demonstrates their commitment to the club.”

Messi claimed in his personal statement that the decision was delayed because players were “looking for a formula to help the club”.

But in a telling reference to the Barca hierarchy he added: “It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.”

Bartomeu looked to pour cold water on Messi’s comments, though.

“We have been talking from March 20 until today, they are 10 days of constant dialogue,” he added.

“There was a lot of noise and certainly there are people from inside the club or from outside the club who have given their opinion without being aware of reality.

“Perhaps this has bothered them.

“But the negotiations were carried out by Oscar and me, who have not spoken until now.”