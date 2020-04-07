Lionel Messi’s Barcelona tactics exposed with detailed insight on exploiting opponents

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has explained how Lionel Messi analyses his opponents carefully in the opening minutes of matches, identifying their weaknesses

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi uses the opening minutes of matches differently to most other top footballers.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is notoriously quiet during the beginning stage of games.

Messi has scored a staggering 627 goals for Barcelona in his Nou Camp career across 718 first-team appearances.

But the 32-year-old has never scored in the first two minutes of a match for the Catalan giants.

The Argentinian came close earlier this season, putting Barcelona in front inside three minutes of their Champions League group stage game away to Slavia Prague back in October.

Historically, however, Messi uses the first few minutes of a match to carefully analyse his opponents.

The forward follows defenders around to judge their movements and identify their weaknesses so he can exploit them.

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde exposed the secrets behind Messi’s genius.

The Spaniard was in charge at the Nou Camp until as recently as January when he was sacked.

Prior to his dismissal, Valverde spoke of Messi’s unique approach.

Playing down the role of the manager during matches, ex-Barcelona boss Valverde told the Financial Time s: “Football belongs to the players.

“For 45 minutes at a time, non-stop, the player takes his own decisions.

“I have to say that the great players analyse the game better than I do.”

Valverde corrected himself in the interview, adding: “Instead of analysing, I’d say they interpret play. It’s different. On the field, you can’t think, you must play.”

Messi is an extreme case, as he reserves the “first minutes” of each match for interpretation, Valverde revealed.

It is said that during that time, Messi ignores the ball and takes a reconnaissance walk around the opposition defence, fixing each man’s position in his head.

Valverde added: “Then, as the game advances, he gets in little by little. But he knows perfectly where the rivals’ weaknesses are.”

Messi’s tactics have been almost impossible to stop throughout his career, no matter the opposition in La Liga and the Champions League.

Last season, Messi scored 51 goals in 50 appearances, while his record of 24 in 31 games this term prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus crisis, was formidable too.